10 anime to watch if you’re a fan of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a beloved animated series that has been praised for its characters, comedy, animation, and serious themes. The adventure series follows the mystic boy Aang, the last surviving member of the Air Nomads, as he strives to restore order to the world with the help of his elemental powers.

With a live-action Netflix adaptation of the show now in production, it’s not surprising that Avatar fans might want to revisit the classic action-adventure fantasy ⏤ or, at the very least, shows in a similar vein. If you’re looking for more anime with engaging storylines, unforgettable characters, and a little bit of magic, here are 10 that you should check out immediately after your next Avatar binge.

Avatar: The Legend of Korra

Avatar: The Legend of Korra is the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Starring Korra, the next Avatar, the show follows the aftermath of the events from the original series. Korra has to deal with a new baddie every season as she struggles with the stresses and trauma of being the Avatar. Each season is a self-contained arc that builds on the one before it until it reaches the ending of Korra’s main story. The series has been praised for its diversity and beautiful animation, which cultivated a massive fanbase that remains loyal to this day. You can experience this tale on Netflix.

RWYB

The beloved web series created by Rooster Teeth has a lot to offer to fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The plot follows four women placed in a team to fight back against “Creatures of Grimm” and protect people. Starting with a more simple school plot, the series increases in scope from season to season, always bringing captivating action scenes and acclaimed music to the table. Over time, you find yourself in a wide and expansive world as enriching as the world of the Avatar series. The beloved CG animated series can be streamed in full on Youtube and VRV.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

This series follows a group of legendary heroes fighting against an evil empire while exploring the burdens of the world’s oppressive forces. Thematically, the series has a lot in common with Avatar while differentiating itself from its large cast of main heroes and mech combat action. If you ever wanted to see a close sci-fi adaptation of Avatar, this is probably the closest you’re going to get ⏤ so far, anyway. The show’s wild adventure format and epic Voltron battles make it one you’ll want to revisit again and again. You can watch the legend form on Netflix.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Any fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender who loved the strong characters of the series will find themselves right at home with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She-Ra provides the dual perspective of a likable villain who is on a rocky road to potential redemption and a hero whose heart is challenged by the world around her. The Princess Alliance vs. the Hoard’s saga is a little more episodic at first, but ultimately both tell a serialized story that invokes redemption, romance, hard choices, and forgiveness. Fall in love with these characters on Netflix.

Kippo and the Age of the Wonder Beasts

Kippo and the Age of the Wonder Beasts is a perfect show for anyone who loved Avatar: The Last Airbender for its world-building and strange yet familiar creatures. The story goes from a simple journey home to much higher stakes over the course of the seasons, allowing people to see old areas from the first season of adventures in new lights and making every new place an exciting little slice of the world to be introduced to. The show has received tons of praise for its killer use of music and diverse cast. Experience the wild world of Kippo on Netflix.

One Piece

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans who loved the series for its grand adventure can’t go wrong with One Piece. Over the many episodes of One Piece, the Straw Hat crew travels to many fantastic locations on their quest to find the One Piece left by the former king of the pirates, Gol D Roger. The series is known for the heart-pounding action that made it the bestselling manga series and one of the most popular anime year after year. The series is a big undertaking, with over 1000 episodes to its name, but if you fall in love with it, it just means that it’ll be more story to enjoy with your favorite characters. You can set sail on this massive adventure on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Naruto

If you’re looking to enter a world with well-established fun and wild powers, then Naruto is the perfect series for you. The powers are more expansive than the ones featured in the Avatar series but they still give off the feel of different cultures learning different kinds of techniques. The series is still so beloved that it even recently had a crossover with the popular video game Fortnight and it’s a perfect place to jump into for creative battles. Find the Hidden Leaf Village and beyond on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Dragon Ball

The original Dragon Ball anime has a little bit of everything for fans of Avatar. While a bit of its humor is dated by today’s standards, the series is a grand adventure with action, fun characters, and a wild and strange world to discover. Dragon Ball takes viewers on a quest to find the titular items ⏤ a set of magic gems that can grant any wish ⏤ and along the way they meet strange characters, master martial arts, enter tournaments, fight an evil army, and save the world. There’s a lot going on, but the show consistently provides high stakes without needing to create a tone of dread. Enjoy this classic anime on Funimation.

Granblue Fantasy: The Animation

This lesser-known anime truly has an adventurous spirit, great action, and doesn’t follow the typical action anime format. A young boy named Gran becomes bound to a young woman who is being hunted by an evil empire. They hop aboard an airship and travel from floating island to floating island on a quest to avoid capture and take down the empire. One of the most notable things about Avatar: The Last Airbender is its extremely powerful female villain Azula, and Granblue provides women for the characters to face off against at different levels of threat and story importance. While the anime is based on a mobile game, it tells the story in a compelling fashion that doesn’t forecast its tie to the game in any way other than all the characters being the same. You can discover this series on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Inuyasha

For any fan who wanted a heavier focus on romance but still wanted big adventure, Inuyasha is a great series. It follows Kagome Higurashi, a normal Japanese high schooler who is taken to a fantasy version of the Sengoku Period in Japan. She meets a half demon named Inyusha and the pair must go on an adventure to retrieve magical jewel parts spread across Japan. While an adventure and action series, the manga is also focused on the romantic element, in particular the romance between Kagome and Inuyasha that forms, eventually leading to the modern spin-off series about their children. You can venture back in time to a more mystical world on Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

After watching all of these thrilling anime, be sure to check out the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender when it lands on Netflix.