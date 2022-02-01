Today Viz Media published the ninth volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s shonen manga series Chainsaw Man in print. The new volume contains chapters 71 through 79, which comprise the series’ penultimate Gun Devil arc.

After surviving an onslaught from international assassins Qaunxi and Santa Claus, the surviving members of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4 are scarred and battered. Power is traumatized by her brief foray into Hell, Aki is injured, and Denji tries to hold onto those close to him. But then Makima initiates Public Safety’s plan to defeat the Gun Devil, setting into motion the series most dramatic, spoiler-filled character reveals, deaths, and revelations.

Chainsaw Man has consistently placed on the New York Times Best Sellers list for graphic books and manga since it began print serialization in the U.S. VIZ distributed the series in English as it was released via the digital Weekly Shonen Jump anthology and then via its Shonen Jump app since 2018. The publisher began distributing print volumes of the series in Oct. 2020. For comparison, Chainsaw Man volume nine was released in Japan in Nov. 2020, shortly before part one of the series concluded in December.

Two volumes of Chainsaw Man remain to be published later this year, comprising part one’s final Control Devil arc. Fujimoto is expected to resume creating new chapters of Chainsaw Man this summer.

VIZ is publishing collections of other popular shonen series first released on its Shonen Jump app today as well, including new volumes of Black Clover, Dr. Stone, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Jujutsu Kaisen, Seraph of the End, and We Never Learn.