‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ hits theaters worldwide this summer￼

Crunchyroll announced it will distribute the film on every continent beginning in August.

Crunchyroll announced today that it will release Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters worldwide this summer.

Crunchyroll and its corporate parent Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the film internationally in partnership with series producer Toei Animation. Beginning in August, the film will release in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with both subbed and dubbed screenings. Toei Animation will release the film in Japan on June 11.

Crunchyroll’s new president Rahul Purini said of the global effort in a press release:

We’re thrilled to partner with Toei Animation to bring fans the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super to the legion of super fans eager to continue the adventure and to grow the anime audiences who are discovering it for the first time.

As the second film in the Dragon Ball Super series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero succeeds the box office hit that was Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which still sits as the fifth highest-grossing anime film in the U.S. Released in North America in 2019, the film grossed over $120 million globally at the box office.