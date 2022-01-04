Grimes tweeted a ‘Chainsaw Man’ meme and nobody’s happy about it

The Canadian electronic musician and ex-partner to tech billionaire Elon Musk is going viral today after sharing an esoteric Chainsaw Man meme.

In a tweet, the artist shared a popular image of the character Makima overlaid with text that reads: “this account is a safe space for evil and sinister women.”

The illustration is fanart by NSFW artist usa18, which became the basis for the meme when the text was added. Many have pointed out, however, that it’s a cropped image. The rest of the original meme reads: “you should have sex with me.”

Many were disappointed with Grimes’ lack of commitment to her terminally-online, girlboss brand, with one comment even calling her a coward for not sharing the whole thing.

why did you crop the image? pic.twitter.com/vBjlpxKwUr — Emoticon (@Tryptaunaut) January 3, 2022

she cropped out the part where it says you should have sex with me smh https://t.co/090fCIrWOd — violet valentine (@slutpilled) January 4, 2022

Other reactions are more genuinely spiteful. One reply reads: “Do you think it keeps fujimoto up at night knowing he made girlboss walter white.” Another illuminated how Grimes missed the point of the meme.

Do you think it keeps fujimoto up at night knowing he made girlboss walter white https://t.co/QRyuKIPu8u — Ginga Bishounen(?) (@Speed_Stat) January 3, 2022

i think the person that made that little meme you're sharing had girls that like… lie to their boyfriends and dabble in a little fraud and send hate mail and things like that in mind not girls who date men that orchestrate coups in bolivia and likely use child labour https://t.co/WOuctn036j — Iris Lewinsky (@1R_1S) January 4, 2022

And a whole strain of tweets expressed regret that the manga has gotten popular enough to be on her radar, with many jokes about gatekeeping. “Cancel the anime,” reads just one Tweet. An image shared on a Chainsaw Man themed subreddit resurfaced, in which Makima condemns “Guys who are into crypto” during an important scene near the end of the manga, a reference to the singer’s ex and his fanbase.

cancel the anime https://t.co/3JLCyhSV5H — Sheryl Nome Brainrot (@VF25FSherylKai) January 3, 2022

Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. Gatekeeping is good. https://t.co/RoHJsLaKzR — SOUPFROGGY (@SOUPSHOGI) January 4, 2022

Oddly enough, the singer Charli XCX quoted Grimes as well to seemingly share the musician’s sentiment. “Same,” she wrote.

Chainsaw Man will likely see more of a mainstream spotlight in the months ahead as the manga resumes this summer and studio MAPPA releases their anime based on the series at some point this year. If today is any indication, don’t expect the fanbase to welcome any newcomers.