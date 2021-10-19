How To Watch Inuyasha In Order

Inuyasha was many peoples’ introduction to the world of anime. Focusing on the unconventional life of middle schooler Kagome Higurashi, Inuyasha has action, romance, adventure, and basically anything an anime lover could want.

The first two seasons are available on Netflix, but beyond that, your best bet for watching the rest of the series is Hulu. Since there are four movies, a continuation series, and a new sequel, the ideal Inuyasha watch order can get a little confusing. Here’s an easy guide on how to watch the series and films in their entirety.

Inuyasha: Season 1

Inuyasha: Season 2

Inuyasha The Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

Inuyasha: Season 3

Inuyasha: Season 4

Inuyasha The Movie: The Castle Beyond The Looking Glass

Inuyasha: Season 5

Inuyasha The Movie: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

Inuyasha: Season 6

Inuyasha: Black Tessaiga (OVA)

Inuyasha The Movie: Fire on the Mystic Island

Inuyasha: The Final Act

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

The second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently airing on Funimation and Hulu. Yashahime is the direct sequel to Inuyasha and follows the daughters of Inuyasha and his brother, Sesshomaru, on their own adventure in the feudal era. Inuyasha is a great first anime if you’ve never watched any and even better if you’re already a fan. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the series below!