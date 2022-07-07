With Miraculous Ladybug‘s fifth season in full swing, an age-old question presents itself: Is Miraculous Ladybug an anime? Thomas Astruc’s CGI superhero series first aired in October 2015 and seven years later, it’s still going strong. Starring the American voice actors Cristina Vee and Bryce Papenbrook in the English dub, Miraculous Ladybug follows two Parisian teenagers who gain the ability to transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, respectively, to protect the city from the evil forces of a supervillain named Hawkmoth.

Miraculous Ladybug sees Marinette Dupain-Cheng (Vee) and Adrien Agreste (Papenbrook) receive mystical jewels containing super-powered entities known as kwamis. Hawkmoth ‘akumatizes’ victims to render them helpless and transforms them into supervillains after they fall under his control. In later seasons, several Parisian teenagers join the fight against Hawkmoth after receiving Miraculous jewels of their own that activate when uttering certain phrases, such as Ladybug’s “Spots on!” and Cat Noir’s “Claws Out!”

Aside from the crime-fighting aspect to the series, there is also a love square romance blossoming between Marinette and Adrien and their corresponding superhero identities which has been a consistent subplot. Astruc will often keep audiences teetering between hopefulness and frustration by hinting at a potential relationship and then disrupting that progress repeatedly. Anyhow, now that we know all the basics — or received a nice refresher for long-time fans — let’s move on to the topic at hand.

Is Miraculous Ladybug an anime?

Regarding the aforementioned question, which has long been debated among Miraculous Ladybug and anime fans separately, the short answer is: no, Miraculous Ladybug isn’t an anime. Although it is extremely close to being considered an anime, Miraculous Ladybug doesn’t meet all the criteria of a typical anime series. For certain, Astruc’s artistic approach relates to traditional Japanese animation, which builds a strong case for it being labeled as an anime, but it isn’t.

Actually, Miraculous Ladybug was conceived merely because its producer Jeremy Zag had watched a lot of anime shows and was awe-struck by the stunning animation sequences. Earlier promotional videos — prior to its debut in France — were released in South Korea; these videos contained 2D animation sequences (very manga-esque) for the series, but upon encountering difficulties with rendering certain scenes, the decision was made to remodel the series with CGI.

Toei Animation may be a Japanese company, but it didn’t have a hand in animating the series, therefore their involvement is merely a formality and a split of the revenue from distribution, essentially. Several anime series sourced their animation from companies outside of the Japanese demographic, so the criteria for what makes an anime isn’t too clear.

It really is up for debate whether or not Miraculous Ladybug classifies as an anime and regardless of the official verdict, it’s all a matter of perspective. It can be considered an anime for its magical girl genre classification, which likens it to Sailor Moon. Whether or not these arguments solidify Miraculous Ladybug‘s status as an anime won’t ever be truly resolved, but at least the open-ended question invites audiences to decide for themselves.