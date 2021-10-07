Watch: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets An Exciting New Trailer

At a panel at New York Comic Con, a brand new teaser trailer was released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The trailer, which is a world premiere, was not seen in Japan before today. Catch the full above.

Production remains on course for 2022, according to the panel, with no specific Japanese nor U.S. release date revealed.

Several new character designs were also showcased for Korin, Bulma, and Dende, seen below.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets New Character Designs 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This story is breaking.