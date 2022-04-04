You can finally listen to ‘Sound! Euphonium’ on streaming platforms

The soundtracks of Kyoto Animation’s beloved Sound! Euphonium series have finally been released on U.S. streaming platforms. Soundtracks from the series’ two television seasons and their recap films, as well as music released alongside bonus content for physical releases in Japan, are now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music in the U.S. Furthermore, soundtracks for the sequel film Sound! Euphonium – Our Promise: A Brand New Day and Naoko Yamada’s spin-off feature film, Liz and the Bluebird, were also released on streaming.

AniPlaylist, a website that helps track anime music on international streaming services, first shared news of the release yesterday. The songs were made available at midnight this morning, and Spotify even curated a playlist composed of the original music.

At midnight, on April 4th…



Hibike! Euphonium [Original Soundtracks, Endings & Character Songs] will be available on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and other music streaming services 🎺



Details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ia1bz2avnq — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) April 3, 2022

Akito Matsuda (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions) composed music for the series’ two seasons and sequel film, while A Silent Voice and forthcoming Chainsaw Man composer Kensuke Ushio composed the OST for Liz and the Bluebird. Matsuda contributed to the spin-off film by composing the titular song for wind band performed by characters in the film. Liz and the Bluebird’s theme song, “Songbirds,” was previously released by the band Homecomings in 2018.

Opening themes from Japanese pop singer TRUE performed both seasons’ opening themes, which were released separately by the artist previously. However, both seasons’ end themes featured vocals by the main character’s voice actresses, and were previously unreleased. Both songs featuring Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Ōmae), Chika Anzai (Reina Kōsaka), Ayaka Asai (Hazuki Katō), and Moe Toyota (Sapphire Kawashima) have now been released as singles.

Sound! Euphonium is based on Ayano Takeda’s light novel series of the same name, about the girls of a high school concert band. The series was directed by Tatsuya Ishihara (Nichijou, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S), and Naoko Yamada is credited as the Series Unit Director. A sequel production based on the character’s third year is in production at Kyoto Animation.