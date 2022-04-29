10 Best James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Videos, Ranked

Carpool Karaoke helped skyrocket James Corden into the top of the late night shows, and here are the best of the series.

James Corden‘s time on The Late Late Show has seen a boon to the CBS show’s viewership, and countless trending videos on YouTube. His Carpool Karaoke series has been a huge carry, akin to Lionel Messi playing for a team of kids.

The series began in 2015 and has featured some of the most astonishing talent singing in a car next to host Corden. There have been some astonishing revelations about the series over the years, including the fact that they aren’t actually driving in the episodes.

Regardless, here are the ten best episodes of Carpool Karaoke.

Harry Styles

Both a former One Direction member and now a Marvel superhero, Harry Styles delivered a memorable performance on Carpool Karaoke in 2017. Singing “Sign of the Times”, “Sweet Creature”, and “Endless Love”, it’s amassed 74 million views.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s appearance went Ariana Trenta on YouTube, as her duets with James Corden went viral back in 2018. Some of her best hits performed in the episode, such as “Dangerous Woman”, “Side to Side”, and a great rendition of “Suddenly Seymour” from The Little Shop of Horrors soundtrack.

Bruno Mars

The man behind “Uptown Funk”, “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Just The Way You Are” funked it up in the carpool, as he turned on the style in his appearance on Carpool Karaoke, delivering an impressive 145 million views to James Corden’s YouTube channel.

Paul McCartney

Putting the beat into the Beatles, McCartney rocked the Carpool Karaoke. Performing some of the most well-known songs of all time like “Let It Be”, “Drive My Car”, “Penny Lane”, and “Hey Jude”, McCartney made it clear that he never lost that mesmerizing voice of his.

Céline Dion

Her heart will go on, with Céline Dion performing the astonishing song from Titanic in a carpool with Corden. Copping 34 million views, it’s a true testament to Dion’s talents she’s able to perform as well as she does in a car.

Billie Eilish

Just 20 years old and already halfway to an EGOT, Billie Eilish is another superb guest in the Late Late Show segment. Displaying her talent with performances of “Bad Guy”, “Ocean Eyes”, and “When The Party’s Over”, it’s accrued 76 million views on YouTube.



Lady Gaga

The most subversive pop act of her generation, Lady Gaga blessed our screens and ears with her Carpool Karaoke episode. With the star performing some of her iconic songs like “Poker Face”, “Bad Romance”, “Born this Way”, and “Perfect Illusion”, it’s no surprise 81 million views went to Gaga’s performance.

Sia

Australian pop star and general oddity Sia went on Carpool Karaoke in Feb. 2016, performing some of her best-known hits like “Diamonds”, “Chandelier”, “Alive” and “Elastic Heart”. It’s been one of the most viewed episodes, with 147 million views on YouTube.

BTS

K-pop behemoth BTS blessed Corden with their presence in 2020, with the Korean group singing “Finesse”, “Mic Drop”, “Black Swan”, and “I’ll Be There for You” much to the joy of their ravenous fanbase. Who knew it was possible to fit so many people in one car?

Adele

Singing with compatriot Corden, Adele’s journey on the show saw astonishing viewing figures online, amassing 250 million views on YouTube since being uploaded. Singing some of her classics such as “Rolling in the Deep”, “Hello”, and “Someone Like You”, it has topped the list without much competition.