10 best LaKeith Stanfield movies, ranked

He could make you flood your room with tears, hold your sheets in fear, or give you some of your heartiest laughs. In summary, LaKeith Stanfield is a unique, versatile talent. The Oscar-nominee is one of the most refreshing forces in the film and television industry and is widely known for his wide range of acting skills. Furthermore, his ability to breathe life into any character he portrays is nothing short of outstanding.

Whether he’s appearing in socially relevant biopics, charming romantic dramas, or quirky off-beat comedies, you’re getting a brand new side to the star every single time! Naturally, it’s always worth revisiting his growing catalog, and binging through Stanfield’s list of movies and TV shows.

10. Short Term 12 (2013)

Stanfield plays Marcus in this emotionally resonant drama, one of the residents in a group home who struggles with his past and future. He notably appeared in the movie adaptation five years after the short film of the same name was released. With more experience under his belt, the actor packs a ton of emotional punch into his role, showing off his chops early on into his career.

9. Knives Out (2019)

In this classic whodunit mystery film, Stanfield joins an ensemble cast that includes: Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and many more notable names. The story sets off when popular crime novelist Harlan Thombrey is found dead after the celebrations of his 85th birthday. He plays Detective Lieutenant Elliot, an officer tasked with solving the murder case.

8. Uncut Gems (2019)

Thanks to the fabulous Julia Fox, the title of this acclaimed movie feels a little different every time it’s said out loud. Nonetheless, Uncut Gems remains a valuable (yes!) asset in Stanfield’s arsenal of movies. He plays the role of Demand, a street hustler, and Lakeith brilliantly holds his own alongside the other talented cast members. In summary, Uncut Gems follows a renowned jeweler named Howard Rather, who makes a high-stakes bet with the hopes of getting the ultimate win of a lifetime.

7. Dope (2015)

In this coming-of-age film, Stanfield takes on the role of Bug, an endearing and laid-back character armed with an eccentric group of friends. Dope follows Michael, a young man, and his friends as they attend a party hosted by a drug dealer named Dom. When the party is raided by the police, Michael escapes without knowledge that Dom has hidden drugs and a gun in his bag. Stanfield’s character quickly became a fan favorite, and one of the movie’s most beloved characters.

6. Selma (2014)

Stanfield takes on the role of Jimmie Lee Jackson, a civil rights activist in the biopic, Selma. The historical drama is set in the 1960s as the civil rights movement takes place. It follows the happenings that occur around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers’ fight for suffrage. Stanfield’s portrayal of Jimmie’s character in Selma added great depth and authenticity to the film. While he was not the star, he was undoubtedly an important scene stealer.

5. The Changeling (2023)

In this psychological horror series, Lakeith Stanfield plays the lead role of Apollo Kagwa. The show follows Apollo, a bookstore owner, and his wife Emma, as their fairytale love descends into something straight out of a horror film. After the birth of their child, strange things begin to occur, and one day, Emma vanishes. Apollo soon finds himself in the dark parts of New York City, as he journeys to find his love.

4. The Photograph (2020)

The Photograph is a romantic drama that follows the life of Michael, a reporter who, while researching, uncovers a hidden love story. He meets a curator named Mae, and the two begin to fall in love. As Michael and Mae settle into their relationship, a long-distance job puts a wedge in between them. The Photograph helped secure Lakeith Stanfield’s position as one of Hollywood’s rising heartthrobs. His chemistry with Issa Rae was widely praised, and the film is a charming watch that explores themes of love and family connections. Here, Stanfield seamlessly transitions from usually complex roles to a more relatable and romantic one.

3. Get Out (2017)

In a film that explores the unsettling depths of racism, Stanfield portrays the character of Andre Hayworth, a man trapped in a nightmarish situation. The film follows Chris Washington, an African-American man who goes to visit his Caucasian girlfriend’s parents but experiences unique and disturbing horrors during his weekend stay. Directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out is a critically acclaimed horror-thriller and Stanfield’s appearance was indeed memorable, albeit brief. He delivered a bone-chilling performance and added a much needed layer of complexity to the film, kickstarting the audience’s perception of what was really going on.

2. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

A surreal and satirical comedy, Sorry to Bother You showcases Stanfield’s ability to tackle unique and thought-provoking roles. The film centers around Cassius Green, a telemarketer who discovers a strange secret to success. Here, Stanfield’s portrayal of Cassius captures the film’s absurdity and social commentary perfectly. This makes it a must-watch for fans of unconventional cinema, and those interested in seeing Stanfield at his best!

1. Atlanta (2016-2022)

In the critically acclaimed Atlanta, Lakeith Stanfield plays the eccentric Darius Epps throughout its four-season run. The series follows Earn who struggles to fend for his child and lover while working as a manager for his cousin. Stanfield’s character embodies the show’s blend of humor, surrealism, and social commentary, and his acting elevates the series greatly. His performance in the show demonstrates his knack for playing quirky, interesting characters, and has earned him widespread recognition. The ongoing debate for fans remains whether his lack of Emmy nominations is a large snub, especially with his multifaceted performance.