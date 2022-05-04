Let’s be real, Mark Hamill is iconic, and not only because of Star Wars. Since his time playing the Jedi Luke Skywalker, Hamill has gone on to do some voice acting work and made cameos both as either Skywalker or himself. But outside of acting, Hamill has been active on social media, most notably on Twitter.

Mark Hamill made his Twitter account in May 2011, and currently has more than 5 million followers. Aside from tweeting commentary that’s both comedic and entertaining, the actor also likes to discuss politics on his platform. His most memorable tweets are definitely the funny ones, however.

Here are 10 of Mark Hamill’s greatest tweets.

10. This collab with Wil Wheaton and The Big Bang Theory

The force is strong on the #BigBangTheory set as @wilw & @HamillHimself are on hand for next week's big #ShAmy wedding! #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/quG1rDzX7v — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) May 4, 2018

Both Hamill and Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton made an appearance in The Big Bang Theory. In preparation for the episode, The Big Bang Theory posted a video where the two interacted, with Wheaton asking Hamill for the date.

9. Meet the younger Mark Hamill

Gotta admit de-aging technology just gets better & better every day. pic.twitter.com/CHkf5UHoDT — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 28, 2022

Luke Skywalker made an appearance in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series thanks to the wonders of CGI. In response, Hamill brought out a cut out of his younger self and placed it over him, commenting on how young he is.

8. This weird action figure

Luke Schwarzenegger. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 29, 2017

Mark Hamill likes to comment on weird Luke Skywalker action figures that he sees on social media, and this one is no different.

8. Proving his height

Not to beat a dead Tauntaun, but here's irrefutable PROOF I'm TALLER than a Stormtrooper! Now let's never speak of it again ('til next time) pic.twitter.com/HxaQ0ztqAE — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 14, 2017

Speaking of action figures, lets not forget the time that Hamill tried to prove to the world how tall he is compared to a Stormtrooper using two Star Wars action figures.

7. He’s not dead

HAMILL DIES: Much of Nation Mourns

GOP: Meh#DontRushMe pic.twitter.com/tCJDZKHFda — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 17, 2018

Hamill likes to joke around on Twitter, however there was one in particular where it ended up backfiring. The Star Wars star had to reassure fans that he was still alive and that he hadn’t passed away.

6. The time when he was a sports fan

3 days ago a tweet asked me if I was a wolves fan-I"liked"it thinking they meant the animal-Now they're my favorite team I'd never heard of. https://t.co/RhraZt8faD — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 10, 2017

Thanks to a small miscommunication on social media, Mark Hamill accidentally became a fan of a sports team he had never heard off.

5. His response to fans

In addition to trolling and making jokes, Hamill also takes the time to respond to fans. But unlike others who sometimes give them a decent answer, Hamill sometimes likes to get to the point, like this one.

4. Him visiting fans

As the end draws near, I'm thinking of all the kids facing serious health issues I've met over the years. Their determination & courage in the face of adversity is truly inspirational & has shown me there really are real-life heroes in this world. #ThankYouJuniorJedis 💖 pic.twitter.com/S7iHVrvwOb — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 14, 2019

While Hamill sometimes rejects requests and DMs on social media, he’s still keen on meeting his fans. Most notably, the young kids who enjoy his work but are stuck in hospital. Him making an appearance would definitely makes these children’s days!

3. The time Disney got his name wrong

How famous am I? Actual Security Pass I got 4 Disney London Office visit. That's MISTER Hamilton to you! #AndYouAre? pic.twitter.com/zdEZ24kcpw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 3, 2016

Disney was either trolling or couldn’t get over the Hamilton fever as they wrote down ‘Hamilton’ on Hamill’s security pass, mistaking it for his last name.

2. The time Mark Hamill tweeted his own name

This tweet was in response towards a fan who is aware on Hamill’s influence on social media and pop culture in general. The tweet got over 600,000 likes and more than 32,000 retweets.

1. Mark Hamill’s annual “May the” tweets

May The First Not Be The Worst With You pic.twitter.com/AonDlah7Uw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 1, 2022

May The Second You Get Home Call So I Don't Worry pic.twitter.com/7OLpZvrFFm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2022

May The Third Word Be "Third" — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 3, 2022

May The Fourth Bewitch You pic.twitter.com/NhsWiNw24Z — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 4, 2020

“May the fourth” has become a popular date in the Star Wars fandom to the point it’s been dubbed by fans as Star Wars Day. From May 1 to 4, Hamill would greet his followers with happy “May the x”, leading up to the 4th of May.



Whenever you’ve got the time, feel free to visit Hamill’s Twitter. Who knows, maybe he may respond to you the next time you send him a friendly tweet.