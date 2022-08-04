2020s albums to listen to if you love Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

Last Friday, Beyoncé caused yet another ripple after the release of her more-than-highly anticipated seventh solo album, Renaissance. The glossy and infectious dance album expectedly broke the internet, showing off a brand new artistic side to the multiple Grammy Award winner. She gave the world a new term — Alien Superstar, and shared a track list of fun, sexy and carefree numbers that have given the Beyhive one more reason to call her the Queen.

Since 2020, the number of mainstream dance albums has seen a steady rise, and rightly so. With all that’s been going on in the world — especially with the pandemic — there’s been a need for artists to share as much upliftment and joy as possible to fans all across the globe.

Beyoncé has definitely gotten a new slew of listeners interested in the dance genre, so if Renaissance provided you with feelings of euphoria and excitement, here are nine other 2020s albums that are sure to keep you happy and moving.

1. Future Nostalgia (Dua Lipa)

Dua Lipa’s acclaimed sophomore album was a very refreshing entry to the summer of 2020, where most of the world still participated in mandatory lockdowns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Aptly titled, as it offers futuristic sounds while paying attention to the nostalgic elements of dance music, Future Nostalgia topped the charts in 15 countries and earned Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, winning the latter. The single “Don’t Start Now” was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. If you want to dance away your troubles for 37 minutes, then this should be a go-to album for you. There’s also a remix album, titled Club Future Nostalgia, which transforms the songs into house music for a sweatier and sexier musical experience.

2. Disco (Kylie Minogue)

The 15th studio album by Kylie Minogue came with more funk and passion than the Australian legend had offered before. Already regarded as a dance music icon, Minogue didn’t hold back with this body of work. With a befitting title, Disco transported listeners to an endless dance floor with its glittery pop numbers and spiritual disco vibes. The singer finished recording the album during the lockdown, and it was released in Nov. 2020 to rave reviews. Critics noted its retro and sonic production and cohesive track list, which fans of Renaissance are sure to enjoy. It’s no wonder she has a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

3. Supervision (La Roux)

The British singer released this dance-pop album in Feb. of 2020, and her music kept many fans dancing through the many months they stayed at home. Similar to her other funky records, Supervision continued with the singer’s consistent sound and stylistic production choices. La Roux has offered some ballads in the past, but this eight-track album would rather motivate listeners to groove to its run time of just over 40 minutes. There are little surprises on the album, but it’s distinctly authentic.

4. Renaissance (Aluna)

No, not the Beyoncé album…

In Aug. of 2020, Aluna Francis — from the electric duo AlunaGeorge — released her thrilling solo debut album. The album featured a wide range of musical genres without sacrificing her signature electronic dance sound. Featuring an infusion of African beats, funk, and hip-hop, the Welsh singer brought her A-game to the studio, ensuring a complete and well-rounded sound. The beats are contagious, the music is uplifting, and the talent is obvious. Renaissance was meant to be played on dance floors all over the globe.

5. Sawayama (Rina Sawayama)

“Excuse my ego, can’t go incognito,” raps singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama on “Comme des Garçons,” off her debut album, Sawayama. An infusion of many notable genres, including dance, the singer burst onto the scene with all the swagger to make her a force to be reckoned with. Her confidence in her talent seeps through each track on the album, which offers the singers’ views on racism, feminism, and family. One thing’s for certain, you can’t listen to Sawayama while seated.

6. Special (Lizzo)

Released just a couple of days before Renaissance, Lizzo’s Special cemented her as one of music’s brightest and most colorful artists today. Reminiscent of the dance music that took over the club scene in the ’70s and ’80s, the twelve-track album is pure disco perfection, sure to light up any room it’s played in. With songs like “Everybody’s Gay,” “Naked,” and the chart-topping “About Damn Time,” Lizzo oozes confidence like never before while showing an even more fun musical side to the charming songstress. There’s a lot of groovy numbers on this album, so make sure there’s enough room to dance.

7. Honestly, Nevermind (Drake)

Drake’s surprise drop may have shocked many fans, but the album in itself came as an even bigger bombshell. The rapper and singer ditched his staple RnB and hip-hop to give the world an album entirely made up of house tracks. While many diehard fans admitted it took some time to get used to, there’s no denying the fact that the album really is a solid dance album, solidifying the Canadian star as a versatile artist capable of almost any sound. The album offers escapism and euphoria, and is the perfect accompaniment to a night of dancing one’s cares away.

8. Topical Dancer (Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul)

French singer Charlotte Adigéry teamed up with Bolis Pupul for this electrifying album filled with passion fueled experimentalism with dance and other music genres. The album is sung in Creole, Dutch, French, and English and is a very inspiring body of work filled with exciting dance and electronic numbers. It’s not as bass-heavy as the likes of Renaissance and the other albums on this list, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’ll stand still while listening. As the song “Mantra” says, “Thank yourself, praise your body, celebrate and dance… Let it go, your body knows what to do.” It doesn’t get better than that, really.

9. What’s Your Pleasure? (Jessie Ware)

This disco record by Jessie Ware was released in Feb. 2020 to rave reviews for its spiritual disco and funk elements. With infectious, euphoric beats, and very sleek production, the British talent soars to new and fantastical heights with encouraging lyrics and soothing choruses. Hailed as one of the best dance albums of the decade, What’s Your Pleasure? is a sonic masterpiece, sure to cheer up any soul.