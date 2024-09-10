5 quotes that James Earl Jones will forever be remembered for

In 2024, pop culture enthusiasts said goodbye to a film and stage icon. James Earl Jones died at 93 years old. Over the decades of his career, Jones lent his talent to some of the most iconic works of visual fiction. A prolific theater performer, the actor’s onscreen debut was in none other than Stanley Kubrick’s satirical war film, Dr. Strangelove. Since then, he has endeared himself in the hearts of many film fans as a beloved actor. Over the course of his six-decade life’s work, thanks to his unmistakable stentorian voice and the unmatched gravitas of his delivery, Mr. Jones contributed no fewer than five quotes to pop culture that we’ll remember forever.

Recommended Videos

“Search your feelings, you know it to be true.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Though fans never see his face in the film, Star Wars is the most iconic of Jones’ onscreen portrayals. Debuting in George Lucas’ first entry into the saga, the actor voiced Darth Vader up until his death. But it was The Empire Strikes Back that resulted in one of the most well-known quotes of all time. In a typical Mandela Effect, this line is often misremembered.

Vader is often quoted as saying “Luke, I am your father,” but that isn’t exactly the case. He says “No, I am your father,” before going on to say “Search your feelings, you know it to be true.” The Empire Strikes Back is considered not only one of the best Star Wars films in the entire saga, but also features one of the most monumental twists of its time. Vader’s admission is the start of a redemption arc that affected the franchise forever.

“People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come.” — Field of Dreams

In typical fashion for the actor, Jones steals the show in Field of Dreams. The film is naturally about following your dreams, against the greatest odds. Even as his home is being foreclosed on, Ray (Kevin Costner) builds a baseball field from an Iowa cornfield. To put a finer point on it, Jones chimes in just when Ray is about to lose his home to promise him that his dreams will all be worth it. Telling Ray that people will pay for tickets is only a small detail in the speech he gives. He paints a picture of American nostalgia in a poetic way that only Jones could pull off.

“Remember who you are.” — The Lion King

Watch this moment in Disney’s The Lion King and try not to cry. It’s almost impossible. Jones brings gravitas and emotion to Mufasa, the King of Pride rock. Speeches about the Circle of Life will always be remembered, but his last appearance as Mufasa’s spirit is the most moving. When all hope is lost, Mufasa appeals to his son, Simba (Matthew Broderick), to remind him that he has a duty to return to his ancestral home. Simba blames himself for Mufasa’s death, and his father’s return as a ghost in the sky stands out as the most tear-jerking moment.

“Now, understand, Commander. That torpedo did not self-destruct. You heard it hit the hull. And I was never here.” — Hunt For the Red October

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character has gone through a number of iterations, but Jones was in the first onscreen adaptation. Starring Alec Baldwin in his only appearance as Ryan, Hunt For the Red October was the first of many portrayals by Jones as Admiral Greer. Even while Baldwin would be recast, Jones would reprise his role in Clear and Present Danger as well as Patriot Games.

His first appearance cemented Greer as a powerhouse character of the franchise. As Ryan’s superior, he guides the analyst through the conflict and utters one of the most impressive lines of the film. After saving the day, he commits to his CIA persona and disappears back into the shadows.

“My son works?” — Coming To America

Jones has proven that he is well suited for comedy as well as serious fare. Coming To America is significant to film history because of its groundbreaking representation of Black royalty and dignity in the face of long-held racist stereotypes, but Jones’ lines shouldn’t be forgotten, either. Playing the father of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem, King Jaffe attempts to orchestrate his son’s arranged marriage. However, Akeem won’t be swayed, and travels to America only to fall in love with an American girl.

He bucks tradition, to Jaffe’s dismay. Jones is wildly humorous in the role, distributing memorable lines left and right. Upon learning that his son has decided to pursue a job in fast food, Jaffe cannot help but explain incredulity that a prince would work. Jones is a fine addition to the humorous stylings of the film.

“I’ll trade you for it.” — The Sandlot

Once again, Jones shines in a small role in a baseball film, but he will never be forgotten. The Sandlot is a coming-of-age story about a summer that a group of boys will never forget. Jones plays Mr. Mertle, someone the group of friends wildly misunderstand until meeting him face to face. A contemporary of Babe Ruth’s, Mr. Mertle was once a baseball player who tragically lost his sight due to a stray ball. After the boys lose a signed ball from Ruth himself, Mertle trades the for one that was signed by the entire Yankees team. All he wants is some company, and to talk about baseball in return. The boys learn a valuable lesson, and have a story that they will tell for years to come.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy