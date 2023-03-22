6ix9ine hospitalized after being severely beaten at Florida gym

Daniel Hernandez, also known as 6ix9ine, has been rushed to hospital via ambulance after he was brutally attacked in a South Florida gym.

TMZ reported that 6ix9ine was at LA Fitness and was beaten by several guys without warning after he left the sauna. The rapper tried to fight back but was outnumbered. Gym staff heard the commotion and notified the gym manager, police, and EMS. 6ix9ine didn’t have security with him at the time and was left bleeding as the men fled the scene.

The rapper’s attorney Lance Lazzaro told TMZ that he plans to contact the authorities to ensure that the rapper receives proper protection. It was also unknown if the attack was linked to the rapper’s grant for early release from federal prison back in 2019 after it was reported that he cooperated with authorities to put several of his gang members behind bars.

6ix9ine released two studio albums throughout his music career and has been featured in other videos from other artists. USA Today reported that the rapper once accused Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande of “cheating” their way into the Billboard Hot 100. He alleges that the two pop artists paid Billboard for the number-one spot after they released their single “Stuck With You.” Meanwhile, the rapper’s song “Gooba” entered at number 3.

This isn’t the first time that 6ix9ine’s life has been at risk. In 2018, the rapper was kidnapped by three armed people in Brooklyn after he finished shooting a music video. The rapper took $750,000 worth of custom jewelry and $35,000 worth of cash. The rapper managed to escape and was taken to the hospital thanks to the help of a stranger. It was also reported that the rapper has been involved in other feuds since his early prison release.

6ix9ine suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back and has received multiple wounds and gashes around his face. He’s currently still recovering and it’s unknown when he will be discharged.