7 movies and TV shows you can see Noah Schnapp in that aren’t ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has become recognizable worldwide as Will Byers.

However, since taking it on in 2016 he’s also had some success in other movies and TV shows. Understandably, as a beloved fan favorite, fans would want to see more of Schnapp while waiting for Stranger Things season five. While you wait what could be several years before that comes out, here is a list of seven other Noah Schnapp movies to tide you over until then.

The Peanuts Movie

Noah Schnapp voices the classic and adorable Charlie Brown in this 2015 movie, even before the first season of Stranger Things was released and he was just 11 years old. The movie follows Charlie Brown as he tries to earn the heart of the Little Red-Haired girl when she moves into his neighborhood. It’s lighthearted, fun, and completely different from almost everything else he has been in. Fans can watch the movie on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The Tutor

This 2023 thriller follows Noah Schnapp as a student named Jackson. His father hires a tutor to come teach him at his mansion and he slowly becomes obsessed, eventually trying to ruin the tutor’s life. It’s definitely much darker and more twisted than many of his other films, and sheds new light on his acting chops. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Bridge of Spies

In Bridge of Spies, Schnapp plays the son of a New York lawyer named James Donovan. The movie takes place during the Cold War and follows the lawyer as he negotiates for the release of a pilot who was captured by Soviet Russia. While fans may not get as much of Noah as they would like, it is an award-winning film and fans can give it a watch on Hulu.

Abe

This independent comedy film stars Noah Schnapp as a half-Israeli, half-Palestinian kid in New York City. He attempts to unite the divided sides of his family tree by experimenting with cooking and getting in touch with both of his cultural roots. The Brazilian-American comedy is available to stream on YouTube, PlutoTV, and The Roku Channel.

Hubie Halloween

Noah plays Tommy in Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, a comedy that follows the town of Salem, Massachusetts in their annual Halloween celebration. The main character is tasked with saving Halloween from a mysterious kidnapper, with the help of the star-studded ensemble cast. The festive film is available to stream on Netflix.

Waiting for Anya

Waiting for Anya follows the story of Jo, played by Noah Schnapp, during World War II. He is a young shepherd who has been tasked with smuggling Jewish people across the border from France and into Spain. With the assistance of a wide named Horcada, the young boy wrestles with the responsibility of so many Jewish lives. The 2020 film is available to stream on Peacock and The Roku Channel.

We Only Know so Much

In We Only Know So Much, Noah places the son of a distant mother, Jean Copeland, played by Jeanne Tripplehorn. His parents are forced to move in with their parents in order to take care of them as they age. It’s a story about generational trauma, healing, and family. It also features a very young Noah Schnapp. The 2018 film is available to stream on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

It’s clear that Schnapp has done a lot of work in such a short career, and many fans are excited to see what he does next. But what they’re most excited about is the inevitable release of the final installment of Stranger Things, whenever that may be.