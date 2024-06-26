’90 Day Fiancé’: What do Rob and Sophie do for a living?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé spin-off Happily Ever After saw American-English couple Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne make a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage.

As shown on their journey throughout the franchise, money-based insults such as “spoiled” Sophie and “jobless” Rob didn’t exactly help their relationship, but is there any truth to the jibes? Here’s what we know about the reality stars’ working lives.

What does Rob do for work?

During Rob’s early episodes on 90 Day Fiancé, the American described himself as a “Jack of All Trades” — a common term for a person with multiple skills that is not reliant on one income, often taking on gig jobs as opposed to one career path. However, what those gigs were was not specified at the time, other than modeling.

It isn’t clear whether Rob was able to support himself full-time as a model, as was the case for fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Blaise, who modeled underwear in China where he met his future wife, Emily Bieberly. However, Rob did meet his own future wife through modeling, as Sophie — who is also mixed race — spotted him on an Instagram page for mixed-race models and slid into his DMs.

A 2024 report from In Touch revealed that Rob did modeling work in the form of an OnlyFans account, seemingly under his own name. Although his face was not featured on the account, his identity was confirmed with matching birthmarks. “He used to have an OnlyFans as well and would talk to men, sell pictures to men for pay,” a source familiar with the now-defunct account told In Touch.

Rob also has a Cameo account, charging $50 per video message to fans, but so far — as of June 2024 — has only made three videos. Rob is also a member of FanBasis, where he offers fans a chance to interact with him on Instagram through DMs, follow-backs, and post likes for various prices. He also offers fans to pay him to recreate his infamous “airport dance,” which was widely mocked online when it was featured on a 90 Day episode.

It is commonplace for 90 Day stars to earn extra income via fan interactions and advertisments on their social media channels. Rob’s Instagram page offers a link to various services he currently offers.

What does Sophie do for work?

As for Sophie Sierra, the Englishwoman has the privilege of having grown up in a wealthy family. During arguments with Rob on the show, he referred to her “spoiled” upbringing as the cause of her behavior that he took issue with. When she moved to Rob’s apartment in Los Angeles, she complained his home was uncomfortably cramped and didn’t smell fresh — much to Rob’s annoyance.

According to the reality star’s comments in the series, Sophie spent much of her childhood in sunny Spain, thanks to her well-off grandfather, which allowed her to attend private schools and put her in good position for starting her own business as an adult.

Another source of tension between the two, egged on by Sophie’s mother and 90 Day viewers, is the impression that Rob doesn’t have “a real job.”

“Honestly exhausted by this narrative. Let’s be clear. I was a store manager for four years. Left to pursue something else,” Rob wrote on Instagram story, as documented by In Touch Weekly. “Didn’t work out, so I was working for a moving company, a grow facility, and hung signs around L.A. overnight while looking for another full time job in the worst job market in the U.S. End of story. I had three jobs, not ‘no job.’”

Similar to her then-husband, Sophie uses sites like FanBasis to capitalize off the attention she has received from starring on 90 Day Fiancé. According to screenshots obtained by Screen Rant, Sophie DMs fans on Instagram for $60 an interaction, and will follow them back for $85. She also offers video calls and makeup tutorials for fans with generous pockets.

As shown on Sophie’s Instagram account, the reality star is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, and frequently models clothes from the company in her posts. The 25-year-old also promotes her old clothes for sale on Depop, and similarly to Rob, has an OnlyFans account linked through her bio — although she’s much more open about promoting the account than her former beau.

American main cast members on 90 Day Fiancé are entitled to a salary of approximately $1,000 – $1,500 per episode. As Happily Ever After? season 8 looks to be over twenty episodes long, Rob stands to earn $20,000-$30,000 from the season alone. As Sophie is not an American citizen in her own right, as of June 2024, she will not be entitled to this salary, due to restrictions over working visas.

