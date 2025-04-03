A Heartstopper, a ‘Bear’ breakout, and one of the Fantastic Four all got a matching tattoo. Here’s why

Hollywood is talking a lot about a new A24 movie called Warfare. It’s not just because of its intense story—a real-time re-creation of a brutal 2006 Iraq War battle that a Navy SEAL team went through. The movie’s cast, which includes well-known actors like Kit Connor, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, did something special to remember the powerful experience they shared.

Recommended Videos

The cast of Warfare all got matching tattoos, according to EW. The tattoo says, “Call on Me,” and those words carry deep meaning. They are tied to the making of the film and the strong connections the actors formed while filming. Warfare was co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza—a former Navy SEAL from Team 5 who actually lived through the battle shown in the movie.

The actors had to commit to the film in a big way. They went through months of tough training to prepare for the shoot, which was both physically and emotionally exhausting. This training was like a shorter but still extremely difficult version of the SEALs’ real BUD/S program. It wasn’t just about getting in shape; it was meant to bring the actors together as a team, just like real SEALs bond during their training.

The Warfare actors all got matching tattoos

The phrase “Call on Me” was chosen for the tattoo because it’s a key part of the movie and the real SEALs’ experience. The film starts with the platoon watching the music video for Erik Prydz’s song Call on Me, which was something they did every day before missions. The actors also made this their own tradition, playing the song before filming each day to boost morale and keep their team spirit strong. For them, the song went from just being a motivational track to a powerful reminder of what they went through together.

kit connor's "call on me" tattoo photographed by eric ray davidson for entertainment weekly pic.twitter.com/FZ6y49XIGP — kit connor updates (@kconnorupdate) April 1, 2025

As part of the training, they all shaved their heads, a tradition that symbolizes the end of individuality and leaving your personal ego behind. Once the head is shaved, you are part of a group; that collective mindset is important to the unit because you have to make good choices for the group, not just yourself.

Most of the cast stayed in the same hotel during filming to make their bond even stronger, which made their on-screen and off-screen lives blend. Being around each other all the time created a tight-knit atmosphere, and they spent time together even when they weren’t working. They even gave each other nicknames, showing how close they became despite the serious nature of the film.

The movie itself is packed with careful details. Garland and Mendoza recreated the battle exactly, using the memories of the real SEALs who were there—even though those memories didn’t always match up perfectly. The film makes it clear that it’s based on these personal recollections, not a perfectly recorded history.

The making of the film also had a big impact on the real SEALs involved, especially Elliott Miller (played by Cosmo Jarvis), who was badly hurt in the battle and doesn’t remember much of it. Seeing the finished movie brought up strong emotions for Miller and the other SEALs, helping them process what happened.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy