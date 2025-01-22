Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 07, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘A monumental victory’: Prince Harry triumphs against tabloids in London court and will receive ‘substantial damages’

Harry wins. Flawless victory.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jan 22, 2025 06:22 am

Prince Harry has been waging war against the British tabloid press for years. He grew up watching his mother, Princess Diana, spend her life squarely in their crosshairs. Throughout his life he’s been the subject of intense and intrusive press attention, which he alleged included phone hacking and illegal surveillance.

Recommended Videos

Harry had vowed this would go to trial in London’s High Court, where the truth of what was going on at News Group Newspapers (NGN), owners of The Sun, and the now-closed The News of the World would be dragged into the harsh light of day. That will now not happen, as NGN has conceded defeat just before court proceedings were set to begin.

In a lengthy apology, NGN admits that Harry’s accusations were true, beginning

“NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.”

In what’ll be a particularly satisfying moment for Harry, NGN goes on to apologize for their intrusion into “the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.” NGN promises to pay Harry “substantial damages”, which probably include covering some or all of the immense legal costs he incurred bringing this almighty battle to court.

So, why has NGN rolled over now? It’s likely that their legal team and executives realized they were not only fighting a losing battle, but that evidence given in court may open them up to criminal proceedings. Despite the contrite apology, NGN underlines it is made “without any admission of illegality”, despite acknowledging their actions were “unlawful”. More specifically, this means that the serious allegations against former NGN CEO Rebekah Brooks will not be tested in court.

The BBC also reports that NGN was disturbed by how determined Harry was to bring this to trial, as he’d previously said he wanted to “test these claims in court”. As a fabulously wealthy person in his own right, Harry could afford to pay his legal fees and wouldn’t be ruined if the judge ruled against him, making him a tough adversary. As per the BBC’s source, NGN’s legal team were “surprised by the serious approach by Prince Harry for settlement in recent days” and felt forced to back down by making him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Speaking outside the court, Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherbourne read out a statement from Harry, saying that it was “a monumental victory”, represented complete “vindication” for Harry, and that  “News Group Newspapers has finally been held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law”. More on this story as it develops.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google