A red ostrich feather joins the anti-Prince Harry team as he is snubbed with third row seat at coronation

As the two-day festivities for King Charles III‘s coronation began, social media users couldn’t resist joking about Prince Harry‘s obscured view at the grand ceremony.

For context, according to The Telegraph, the 38-year-old, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle’s ongoing drama with the Royal Family caused her to skip the special day, was placed in the third row near his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the coronation service.

Although it is still being determined if Prince Harry’s seating placement at the service was due to his strained relationship with King Charles III and other family members or because the father of two is a non-working member of the Royal Family. Still, things took a dramatic turn when his aunt Princess Anne, who wore her military attire with a red feathered hat, sat in front of Prince Harry. Throughout the hours-long ceremony, fans caught glimpses of Prince Harry being blocked by Princess Anne’s feathered hat and took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the matter.

One individual mentioned that this was the second time Prince Harry was given a terrible seat during the most important event for his family while mentioning the candle surrounding him and his wife at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year.

One Twitter user claimed that the feathered hat was the true winner of the coronation.

The Princess Royal's Hat Feather: 1

Prince Harry: nil#Coronation

A third person jokingly wondered where Prince Harry disappeared to as they searched for him onscreen.

Another social media user quipped that Prince Harry copped “a face full” of Princess Anne’s feathered hat as King Charles III left Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry cops a face full of Princess Anne's feather as the new King leaves Westminster Abbey

The Telegraph also states that aside from attending the coronation ceremony, it is unclear if Prince Harry would participate in the other festivities lined up for King Charles III because he is slated to return home to California to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday.