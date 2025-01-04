Abigail Breslin is the next star to commiserate Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit and her allegations are worth hearing

The off-set drama of It Ends With Us continues to heat up. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle continues after the former alleges misconduct during the filming of the movie.

Rumors of discord between the two first started after the film came out and Lively contended that her director and co-star had sexually harassed her. Even more concerning were the statements that Baldoni had orchestrated a smear campaign to discredit the actor. Unfortunately, this is not unprecedented in the entertainment industry and many actors have rushed to her defense. The newest on the list is Abigail Breslin, a performer who has had two decades of experience. She took to Instagram to show her support and reveal her own troubling experience with this sort of treatment.

“When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat? As I see the news each day, I realize this is the world we seem to live in. In light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman, I have felt compelled to write this, as I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life.”



Not naming names, the Little Miss Sunshine actor indicated that in the past she experienced inappropriate behavior from a male costar. When she brought it to the higher-ups, she was called “hysterical.”

“I had the silly and naive impression they would believe me. Instead of being believed and protected, a suit was filed against me for having the audacity to speak up.”

At the end of the post, she noted that any person in this situation is obligated to prove their trauma, making it even more painful. The subject of her pain is not specifically mentioned, but many have concluded what her experience was about.

Many have deduced Classified was the source of tension

Variety noted that in 2023, Breslin was involved in a lawsuit concerning the film Classified. The film starred Aaron Eckhart and was reported as the site of misconduct. The suit alleged that Breslin’s accusations against him put the release of the film into jeopardy. The details of the suit line up with Brelsin’s account of gaslighting, calling her hysterical. It also mentioned that that she refused to be in the same room with Eckhart which endangered the production. The suit clearly took the side of Eckhart, unconcerned with Breslin’s account of events.

Breslin’s experience is only one of the latest well-documented moves against harassment in the industry. The highly publicized libel case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard polarized the fans. Depp sued his ex-wife after she wrote an op-ed recounting her experiences with domestic abuse. She did not name Depp, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor argued it still impacted his livelihood.

Though Heard lost the case, the court of public opinion has come to understand the double standard against women in the industry. Lively has also had to field strikes against her character, despite evidence to the contrary. Heard has come to Lively’s defense, as well as the author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover. Until something changes in the near future, it seems that this pattern will continue.

