Abigail Breslin weds her longtime boyfriend: ‘ya girl got married, y’all’

Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up! Former child actress Abigail Breslin is now a married woman. The 26-year-old wed her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, who she’s been dating since at least 2017, in a lavish ceremony on Saturday.

Breslin revealed the happy news on Sunday in an Instagram post of her manicured hand adorned with a delicate diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she captioned the photo.

In a second photo, Breslin shared a photo of her first dance with Kunyansky as a married couple along with their wedding date, writing that she “married her best friend.”

The Zombieland: Double Tap star could be seen wearing a plunging, off-the-shoulder sleeved gown with her long blonde hair pulled half back, while Kunyansky appeared to be twirling her around.

Kunyansky likewise shared a photo of his shocked-looking bride on his own Instagram page. “Love my other second half,” he playfully wrote.

Although she keeps her personal life relatively private, Breslin first announced that she and Kunyansky, a Ukraine-born cryptocurrency investor, got engaged on Feb. 22, 2022. She announced the news by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption: “I was like, ‘duh.'” Mazel tov to the happy couple!