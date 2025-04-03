‘Accountant 2’ star Ben Affleck looks 10 years younger with fresh dye job

Ben Affleck showed up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week to talk about his new movie, The Accountant 2. The 52-year-old actor looked different, with much darker hair and a darker beard, which seemed to cover up any gray. His new look, along with a sharp navy pinstripe suit and a light blue shirt slightly unbuttoned, made him appear younger.

When he took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his co-stars Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, people were talking not just about the movie but also about how much his appearance had changed. The Dail Mail reported that Affleck seemed excited to play Christian Wolff again in The Accountant 2. The character is a forensic accountant who teams up with his long-lost brother to track down mysterious killers.

He said the role felt natural and easy for him to step back into. This movie brings him back to action thrillers after the first Accountant did well. Besides acting, Affleck also talked about trying to balance his acting work with his interest in directing. He mentioned that directing takes a lot of time, and he wants to make sure he has enough time to spend with his kids.

Ben Afleck and others change hair color

Affleck isn’t the only actor changing up his look lately. Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also at CinemaCon to promote his new movie One Battle After Another, had darker brown hair, too. His film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has a huge budget of $150 million—way more than Anderson’s past movies. The high cost probably comes from DiCaprio’s pay and the movie’s big scale.

George Clooney also recently went darker with his hair, but for a different reason. His change happened around the same time he made his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck, a play based on his famous movie. Unlike Affleck and DiCaprio, Clooney’s new look seems connected to his role in the show.

It’s interesting that these three big-name actors all decided to dye their hair darker around the same time, but whether it’s a Hollywood trend or just a coincidence is hard to say. For Affleck, his appearance at CinemaCon definitely showed off a fresh, more youthful energy, thanks to his new hair color. The main focus is still on The Accountant 2, which looks like it will be an exciting follow-up to the first movie released on April 25, 2025.

