Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ dies of cancer at age 45

It is a sad day for The Last of Us fans and of course, for the family of actress Annie Wersching who passed away at the age of 45 today. The news has shocked her fans who had no idea she was even battling cancer.

She was especially known for her roles in 24, Bosch, and Timeless. In the 2013 video game release of The Last of Us, she played the role of Tess. That role is played by Anna Torv in the show, but she will always be remembered as one of the alum. Diagnosed with cancer in 2020, she acted through it with roles as the very impressive Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie and Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard.

In a statement to Deadline, her husband — actor Stephen Full — wrote, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

He went on to reminisce, “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. ‘I love you, little family…'”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with this horrible loss.

The Game Awards remembers

Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in The Last of Us, has sadly passed away from cancer at age 45. pic.twitter.com/PCvKMS9rFk — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 29, 2023

It’s heartbreaking news and the family needs to be thought of at this time with what they are going through, but fans are also expressing their deeply felt loss at this time.

OMG NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😭😭 — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 29, 2023

Cancer doesn’t know age, but it is sad when favorites are taken from this Earth at such a young age.

she was a fantastic actress



45 is way too young, condolences to her family — Parris (@vicious696) January 29, 2023

Fans of the video game will always remember her as Tess.

Rip Tess 😢 — YANk (@Yann12C) January 29, 2023

It’s hard to come up with the words to say at a moment like this, but fans will always find a way to honor their favorites even if they don’t have the words.

While the family grieves their great loss that was so sudden and still new, fans will continue to honor the late actress. May she rest in peace.