Adam Driver wailing on Netflix and Amazon has nothing on that time he protested the rising cost of packeted mayonnaise

The man knows what he wants, and he'll fight for it.

He might be coming off the back of the single worst-reviewed movie of his entire career after disastrous dinosaur sci-fi 65 flopped horrendously, but the overriding sentiment among many is that Adam Driver can still do no wrong.

Most recently, the actor appeared at the Venice Film Festival in support of Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which means he can talk about his latest role – and the ongoing strikes – without infringing on the rules and regulations that have seen many of his peers and colleagues left out of work and manning the picket lines.

Using his platform as a force of good, Driver railed against the major studios after noting that Ferrari‘s backers can meet the demands of its creatives “but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?”. He makes an excellent point, and it’s comfortably the second most-important issue he’s ever supported, behind that time he protested the rising cost of packeted mayonnaise as a teenager.

No, really, it happened. As ridiculous and incredulous as it sounds, a viral tweet made a point of noting that a fresh-faced Driver was left fuming when his high school threatened to increase the price of condiment sachets by a full 50 cents, making it clear he’s always been somebody to fight for what they believe in.

Adam Driver is back in the news, which means it is my sacred duty to repost that time he was in the local newspaper protesting the price of mayo packets. pic.twitter.com/bidIFtpGda — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) August 31, 2023

Evidently, Driver has been sticking to his guns for a lot longer than anybody realized, and if he’s willing to take on Big Mayo as a teen, then surely the studios holding out on offering a better deal don’t stand a chance.