Adam Driver’s ‘success at such a young age’ stirs up a hornet’s nest

Twitter users are currently in the thick of a heated debate about age and gender, prompted by a tribute to Adam Driver‘s extraordinarily successful acting career.

It all started with the announcement that legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola had cast Driver as the male lead in his self-financed magnum opus Megalopolis. Fans of Driver took to social media to discuss the actor’s body of work and the impressive catalog of directors he has worked with, including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch, Greta Gerwig, Ridley Scott, Leos Carax, Noah Baumbach, Terry Gilliam, Rian Johnson, and Steven Soderbergh.

The discourse kicked off when a fan tweeted their admiration of Driver’s accomplishments.

The number of great directors that Adam Driver has worked with at such a young age is actually insane https://t.co/PJkEQWb7Rz — wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) May 12, 2022

This prompted an astute response from Julia Claire, co-host of the Reply Guys comedy podcast, who pointed out the glaring double standards regarding age and gender.

Seeing so many tweets about how accomplished Adam Driver is "at such a young age" (38) two days after seeing a ton of tweets about how Hillary Duff looks "great for her age" (34) — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) May 12, 2022

Hilary Duff recently appeared nude in Women’s Health and described the stress of spending much of her life trying to meet unattainable Hollywood standards. Claire’s comparison of the fawning admiration of Driver to the patronizing compliments aimed at Duff with respect to his young age sparked a viral conversation on the topic.

One user argued that, as far as age is concerned, the rules are different for men and women in Hollywood.

Perfect example of the dichotomy of men vs women in Hollywood. Most men don’t reach their peak stardom until their 40’s and cast opposite women in their 20’s. Long past time to push for age appropriate love interests. — Curtis Campsall @BeeFlix Productions (@BeeFlix) May 13, 2022

While recognizing the contradiction, another user argued that the difference in the actors’ career trajectories was relevant to how people related to their respective ages.

I know there's a double standard with how people react to men & women aging, but there's also quite a difference between Driver and Duff's career trajectories. I knew who Hillary Duff was in 2002. Didn't know who Driver was until like, 2018. — Zakhenaten (@Oneandonlyznd) May 13, 2022

Another user felt that the praise for Driver’s achievements were relative to the fact that he did not embark on an acting career until he was in his late twenties, whereas Duff had been acting since childhood.

I think they mean to say "despite being an actor for only about 10 years". Adam Driver didn't start acting until his late 20s because he served 2 years in the Marines; then went to the University of Indianapolis; and then went to Juilliard. Hilary Duff has been acting since 1997. — Amber Goldsmith (autistic, she/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@acagoldsmith) May 12, 2022

While some users minimized the issue, the consensus was that all actors should be held to the same standard, regardless of their gender. Though it’s not an easy discussion, it is a thought-provoking one that seems to have elevated awareness around the topic.