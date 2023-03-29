Adam Sandler gushes about Jennifer Aniston ahead of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ premiere

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are Nick and Audrey Sptiz in Murder Mystery 2, the upcoming Netflix whodunnit that’s sure to take viewers on an adventure full of ups, downs, and a lot of laughs.

Aniston and Sandler together are comedic gold, making audiences laugh out loud in 2011 as Dr. Daniel Maccabee and Katherine Murphy in Just Go With It, and their bond on screen had audiences waiting (not so) patiently for the stars to come together again in another must-watch. In 2019, they joined forces again for Murder Mystery, and we were delighted to learn that it wasn’t a one-and-done.

While they’ve only worked together on three projects, they’re eyeing more work together in the future, and their friendship has been growing strong for over 30 years. That’s right: the two met three decades ago, and they knew they wanted to be in each other’s lives right away. On beginning his relationship with Aniston, Sandler tells People that he knew she was something special from their first breakfast together, and their bond only grew closer as time went on.

“We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell. Then I saw her a few more times and I just always … she made me happy when I’d see her.”

He went on to say that Aniston is one of those people who “always knows what to say” and “knows how to calm you down.” While the films they star in together are certainly based in humor, there are undeniably times in their lives when they go to one another for the serious things, too.

Of course, Aniston had to return the favor and shared high regard for her Murder Mystery and Just Go With It co-star.

“He’s just exactly who he is and has been since I’ve met him,” Aniston revealed, and shared that every moment they’re together is something they treasure; they “always have a wonderful time” when they’re spending time together. There’s a lot of trust in their relationship, too; spanning decades — they’ve grown to know each other on a level that leaves space for them to be vulnerable and honest with one another.

“We have each other’s back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other.”

So what should we expect from our friends in the near future? If Anison and Sandler have anything to say about it, it’ll be a different type of project. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston said they’ve talked about something more serious on the next go around.

“We were saying we would love to be able to do something serious together — not that this isn’t serious, but more in the dramatic side. I just think he’s so exquisite as a dramatic actor as well and it’s not easy to swing back and forth.”

Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait for long for these two to reunite again, be it in another Murder Mystery film or something else entirely. You can see Murder Mystery 2 when it premieres on Netflix on March 31.