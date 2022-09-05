Adele posts pic with Emmy, celebrating being a T away from an EGOT

Adele is now one step closer to joining the extraordinarily exclusive EGOT club. Considered the ‘Grand Slam’ of showbiz, an EGOT refers to someone who’s won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award, demonstrating true excellence in film, television, music, and on stage.

Up until last night, she was merely a ‘GO’ for her fifteen Grammy Awards and her Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Skyfall’. Now, at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Adele: One Night Only won multiple awards for outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, and video control for a special.

Adele wasn’t present but had her Emmy delivered early this morning and is celebrating her new ‘EGO’ status:

Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @TelevisionAcad I’m so so honored to receive this. pic.twitter.com/8viAcENNS9 — Adele (@Adele) September 5, 2022

Adele is clearly talented enough to win a Tony Award, so it may just be a matter of time before she can join luminaries like Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend, and rank herself among icons like Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, and Mel Brooks.

Adele was joined in the new ‘EGO’ club by Eminem, who picked up an Emmy last night for his participation in the 2022 Super Bowl half-time show, has amassed six Grammy Awards, and an Oscar for ‘Lose Yourself’ from 8 Mile. But while Adele might find it relatively easy to pick up a Tony Award for an on-stage performance Eminem may find it a little tougher to break through into the world of theater.

Whatever else happens in the future we raise a glass to both Adele and Eminem for their success. Those gongs are richly deserved.