After recent police scare, Drake Bell takes to TikTok to complain about content makers

Drake Bell was recently reported as “missing and endangered” by Florida’s Daytona Beach Police Department, but he has been found because he really wasn’t missing – merely out of pocket for a few hours. A very recent TikTok video addresses what happened, as well as a comment Drake Bell made about what content makers were saying about him.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Bell explained about being considered missing, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

So, why did the FDBPD believe he was missing in the first place? According to TMZ, Drake Bell’s brother, Robert, called the police because the former Nickelodeon star was talking about committing suicide. Robert added that he was suicidal because of his recent child custody battle with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling. His life has clearly been slipping downhill since being accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and then taking a plea for child endangerment and inappropriate social media messages.

TikToker #trevercarreon has a sizable following with 296.9K followers and 7.3 million likes. He said Drake Bell was “beefing with him” over comments he had made about his domestic abuse accusations as well as changing his name and moving to Mexico a few years ago, which Bell emphatically denies.

Of course, the complaint that the TikToker is referencing goes back three years as several of his followers are quick to point out.

2Qs: “I can’t believe he commented 3 years later. congrats on the beef.”

Caitlin: “He replied to a comment I made on a video 3 years ago recently. Dude is WILD.”

Billy Robbins: “looking forward to his reply in 3 years.”

Drake Bell himself doesn’t appear to be doing too much social media. His last TikTok video was at the end of March and his last tweet was a few weeks ago despite the fact that he has millions of followers. If Bell was going to respond to any social media content that’s being posted about him, there is far worse out there to comment on.

Me if I catch Drake Bell while he's missing in my town because he's a fucking predator and everyone seems to forget about that pic.twitter.com/jDMHwPiEAU — T̶A̶Y̶ (@Taybow_) April 13, 2023

Pleading guilty to the charges that a 15-year-old girl leveled against him is something that the public won’t simply forget about in the days, months, and years to come.

when u see that drake bell went missing near a local high school pic.twitter.com/Rh2f43IQkC — Olivia (@Livi_Danielle) April 13, 2023

It was really quick for the police to respond to Bell being missing for a few hours which does bring to mind why they don’t act as quickly when it comes to missing children.

This Drake Bell thing is the silliest shit I've ever seen.



Reporting a grown man missing because he didn't answer his phone that he left in his car is wild.



If only people were this quick to respond to missing children. — Matt (@ItCameFrmSpace) April 14, 2023

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. According to them, “We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.”