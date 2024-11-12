‘Aging like fine wine’: Shawn Mendes forgot to button his shirt all the way up and the red carpet salivation is real

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took a break from the spotlight for a while and now he’s back, and with his return comes his “chill” fashion style that always leaves us all salivating.

When Shawn Mendes debuted his talent with song covers on the now-defunct social media platform Vine in 2013, no one expected him to become the worldwide sensation he is today. Over the years, he has released hit after hit, with songs like “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” “In My Blood,” “Señorita,” and more, and he’s nowhere near done.

The “Treat You Better” singer is back in the spotlight after his break to focus on mental health, with an upcoming album set for release on Nov. 15. His comeback included the recent red carpet premiere at MTV European Music Awards in Manchester, U.K., which had the expected effect on all of our hearts.

Shawn Mendes elevated red carpet look also fueled a thirst trap shoot

The Canadian singer has gained a lot of popularity thanks to his vocals and raw, honest songwriting, but the fact that he’s very pleasing to the eyes certainly hasn’t hurt. He feels comfortable in his own body and often flaunts shirtless pictures, and his recent appearance was no exception.

The “Lost in Japan” star had two different looks for the EMA. The red carpet look was very chill, very demure, as he opted for a double-breasted black jacket which he wore unbuttoned, to reveal a white shirt he forgot to button all the way to the top, leaving little to the imagination.

He paired it with black loose-fitting trousers, which continued the relaxed vibe of the whole ‘fit and kept things nice and cohesive. He finished the look with a pair of black leather loafers, a look that has become a sort of red carpet uniform for him, looking at his MTV VMAs appearance.

Fans loved his casual business look, which fits his overall persona so well.

Another also praised his sense of style and noted he’s “aging like fine wine.”

Smoldering charming alluring gorgeous — Gizelle (@nacargiz_) November 10, 2024

The singer also took the stage to perform his latest single, “Heart of Gold,” and if you thought he couldn’t get comfier based on his loose suit and open-collar shirt… you were wrong.

He drew Western inspiration that looked almost country as he took the stage in a white turtleneck, appropriate for the U.K. weather, paired with a brown leather jacket and jeans.

Absolute chills after watching @ShawnMendes' performance of "Heart of Gold" on the #MTVEMA stage ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1dX5bFEqlF — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 10, 2024

Following the event, Mendes posted a series of photos of him getting ready for the event, one of them shirtless, further fuelling the salivating process, as if his open-collar shirt wasn’t enough. “Feels good to be back in England,” he captioned the set.

Feels good to be back in England 🌹 pic.twitter.com/NXWFqnCIWO — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 10, 2024

Mendes’ schedule is crazy busy because, after his time in the U.K., he flew to Berlin, where he will play one of the few shows he booked to promote his upcoming album, Shawn. He will take the stage at the Tempodrom Berlin on Nov. 13, a series of intimate concerts with him and fewer fans than he used to perform for in the past.

so just got on my flight back to the US, but Shawn Mendes was on my flight from Manchester to London



dude bought a first class seat for his guitar lol — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 11, 2024

His arrival to Berlin prompted a series of fan photos but, before that, another fan took to social media to share a quick funny story about the singer, as Max Weinbach claimed he shared a flight from Manchester to London with the “Wonder” star. “Dude bought a first-class seat for his guitar, lol,” the user claimed in his post.

Stealing our hearts, flying commercially, and being mindful of his guitars? We’re happy you’re back in the spotlight, Shawn.

