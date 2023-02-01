AI is generating a ‘Seinfeld’ rip-off show live on Twitch and its the perfect blend of hilarious and terrifying

Seinfeld is the master of its own domain of comedy, with it still easily in contention for the greatest television show of all time. But what if instead of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld writing it, an artificial intelligent bot did instead? Twitch is currently discovering just how funny A.I. can be.

The famous show about nothing is stupidly simple at times. Four fairly awful people get up to shenanigans, with it always ending in at least one of them not entirely winning, but resorting back to the status quo. The predictable structure lends itself perfectly to endless stories, with bizarre gimmick Twitch account watchmeforever presenting Nothing, Forever.

The channel is home to a never-ending, A.I. written version of Seinfeld which is a mixture of absolute nightmare fuel and occasional brilliance. Like the proverbial monkeys at a typewriter writing Shakespeare, every now and then a joke actually makes sense, or is even funny.

The laugh track is often delayed, but the real star of the “show” is the A.I.’s attempts to emulate Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up which adorns almost every episode of Seinfeld. During time viewing the stream, he went on bizarre stories about checkout girls asking too many questions, putting a woman in a refrigerator (?!), and many more off-kilter rants.

The dialogue between Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer (Larry, Fred, Yvonne, and Zoltan) saw discussion over a women looking like an ostrich, Jerry wanting a new apartment to check out the neighborhood, and seeing John Mulaney while going on a walk. All of these, bar the last, feel like things which would happen in real Seinfeld.

Nothing, Forever is available to stream on Twitch, while Seinfeld is available on Netflix.