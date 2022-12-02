Alexa Nikolas explains how ‘Family Guy’ ‘grooms the public’ after accusations against Seth MacFarlane

Alexa Nikolas has made some strong allegations about the creator and voice actor of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane. Now, she’s gone even further to point out that Hollywood often uses its very influential platform to mold the minds of its audience into accepting what is now considered unacceptable.

Some may consider the allegation she made last month to be cryptic but it’s clear that she’s saying she was alone with him in his bedroom while a bodyguard stood outside. Did she feel that she didn’t have permission to leave at any time? Is that the picture she’s painting? And what is she saying about what happened in that room? Without putting it in so many words, she seems to be trying to tell her fans that something sexually inappropriate happened in that room and she wants the world to know.

Ask Seth and friends about his bodyguard at his bedroom fucking door. Imagine being on the other side of it. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) November 15, 2022

While that tweet sparked a debate over whether or not her fans believed her, the Zoey 101 actress has started a campaign to bring awareness to a much bigger problem. When the show recently aired a scene in which a teenage girl is tied up and gagged on the bathroom floor, Quagmire happens to be there. The scenario is baldly predatory, and in a since-deleted tweet, Nikolas shared the scene and made an apparent reference to processing the trauma she went through when she claims to have been in the room with MacFarlane, saying “Trigger Warning. Wtf is wrong with Hollywood? This got approved for air? Processing my own trauma has me realizing how we have allowed these men to succeed without question.”

Here is the scene to which she refers.



A fan offered the meaning behind the scene. If it’s in an episode where Stewie gets canceled, is Seth trying to send her a message that she could be canceled if she continues to run her mouth? That’s a bold statement but a very astute observation.

https://twitter.com/HstSdt/status/1598707092465934338

When Hollywood paints a character to bring an issue to the forefront, it has the ability to sway public opinion. Putting a predator into a show can be used to create awareness of how they work and how they get close to their victims so that they can get what they want. If the predator is made into a likable character, this gives the audience a chance to warm up to him. As Nikolas is pointing out, this is grooming just like any other.

Predators don’t just groom their victims. They groom the public too. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) December 2, 2022

This isn’t an isolated incident on the show. This kind of humor has been used before as Quagmire has been set up as a perverted man on the sexual prowl, but some scenes go deeper into predatory territory. In this scene, Meg is doing her business on the toilet when she gets a surprise visitor and not from the guy knocking on the door.

The Me Too movement was very effective in putting several predators behind bars and opening a dialogue about sexual assault and harassment. However, it hasn’t solved the entire issue yet. One of the problems is that there is still a stigma that is connected to being a survivor. Victims often have to deal with fear and shame once they move forward with their allegations. That’s a lot to bear, especially after having already been victimized.

You know what’s sad is that a lot of survivors are survivors of multiple abusers. We need to break the stigma around it. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) December 2, 2022

As far as Seth MacFarlane is concerned, he’s had female guests on the show throughout the years and there haven’t been any other accusations against him. In fact, he has used the show to point out the issues with sexual misconduct in Hollywood, as the Hollywood Reporter pointed out several years ago. However, whether to clear his name or bring justice to light, this matter should be taken seriously and investigated.

If you or someone you know have been a victim of sexual assault, call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to get the help you need. Trained staff are on call 24 hours a day.