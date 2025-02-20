Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s net worth, confirmed

There are few superheroes in our modern state-side government quite so adored as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Recommended Videos

She joined the ranks of the United States Congress in 2019, well into Donald Trump’s first presidential term, and has been a vocal opponent of the president’s ever since. A fierce and courageous force in the House of Representatives, Ocasio-Cortez quickly emerged as a rising star in the political arena, and she’s only become more popular in the years since.

Related: ‘What sensitive people’: NYU College Republicans’ President forced to resign for describing Barron Trump’s college experience on The Mary Sue

A progressive with such radical, humanist priorities as healthcare for all, the ability to attend college without wracking up massive debt, and taking guns out of the hands of future mass murderers, Ocasio-Cortez has nearly as many enemies as she does friends. Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan certainly doesn’t seem to be a fan.

But Ocasio-Cortez’s talents speak for themselves. She’s an adamant, well-spoken, and capable Representative, and that’s earned her four separate election wins in the years since she joined politics. When she first ran, she faced a massive funding disparity, but these days she’s got far more financial backing. Her own bank account has grown right alongside her popularity, but unlike far too many of our elected leaders, she’s not making millions off the backs of Americans.

AOC’s net worth

.@JDVance, you lied to the world in Munich.



If this administration believed in free speech as you claimed, its leaders wouldn’t be threatening members of Congress with criminal investigations for educating the public of their Constitutional rights.



Look in the mirror. https://t.co/czlte8dsoZ pic.twitter.com/CrCPwd6RAp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

There’s not much I agree with Elon Musk on, but there’s one supposed mission I’m more than behind. He’s going about it in all the wrong ways, but at base, the Department of Government Efficiency’s aim to root out and eliminate excessive government waste is a good one.

Of course, Musk is using the power his new position provides to attack all the wrong agencies, all while misleading the American public. He’s cutting funding from vital agencies and departments like USAID and the Department of Education, and meanwhile many of our national leaders are manipulating the system and enriching themselves on the taxpayer’s dime.

But not AOC. The celebrity of a U.S. politician isn’t tending bar anymore — and it shows in her bank account — but she’s also not raking in millions in shady stocks and mysterious payouts. She’s just living within her means, saving well, and putting those Congressional paychecks to good work.

All of which has netted the 35-year-old a worth of around $200,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Back when she was first running for office, Ocasio-Cortez was tucking away every penny, but these days she’s got far more to work with. That appears to be largely due to wise money decisions and saving, since the Representative pulls in $174,000 annually, and she’s been in Congress for just over six years. When responding to a user falsely claiming that she’s worth millions due to kickbacks, Ocasio-Cortez quickly put the matter to rest.

You are completely making things up. I am not even worth $1 million. Or a half million. I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no individual stock, and take no outside income. These filings are public. I loathe corruption, and your lying is reprehensible. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2025

She explained that she’s actually worth among the least out of everyone in Congress, and that she refuses to earn outside income or trade stock. As she noted, all of her financial disclosures are fully public, and they confirm that she’s worth far less than many of her wealthy peers. She’s even still grappling with student loan debt, providing her with one more way she connects with young Americans. Now if only she can successfully get them forgiven, we’ll all have a bit more cash to toss around.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy