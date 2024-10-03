All Chase Stokes’ relationships, confirmed

Netflix actor Chase Stokes and country music star Kelsea Ballerini have been getting cozy on red carpets, at award shows, and on social media for what feels like quite some time now.

The duo went Instagram official in early 2023, and the media simply can’t get enough. The camera is all over them at every event, and Stokes is always turning up to support his girlfriend.

But this isn’t his first red-carpet relationship, take a look at Stokes’ star-studded dating history before setting down with the Grammy-nominated country pop singer.

Xiomara Montalvo

Stokes told The Strategist in 2020 that he went through a breakup right before quarantining with the cast of Outer Banks during the pandemic. Though he rarely speaks on it, he let on that it was the end of a decade-long relationship, which led him to a lot of journaling, poetry writing, and self-reflection while bunkering in with his cast mates.

According to StyleCaster, Stokes and Xiomara Montalvo were high school sweethearts, and they moved to California together in 2017. Because she isn’t a public figure, it’s unclear why they broke up, and Stokes has only spoken about the relationship in vague terms once or twice.

Madelyn Cline

Who doesn’t love a showmance? Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes met on set of their show Outer Banks where they play love interests John B and Sarah Cameron. That on-screen chemistry carried over because the duo began sparking dating rumors in early 2020.

They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020, and quickly became a fan favorite, even winning an MTV Award for Best Kiss. The two were hot and heavy on the red carpet and in interviews, always speaking enthusiastically about working with their significant other.

Unfortunately, much to the chagrin of fans, they broke up in late 2021. According to US Weekly, the breakup was caused by their busy schedules, but they have no bad feelings towards one another. In 2023, Cline told Cosmopolitan that the duo promised one another that no matter what happened their jobs would remain unaffected.

They have continued their professional working relationship and friendship well into the upcoming season four of Outer Banks.

Izabella Metz

In 2o22, a while after his breakup with his co-star, Stokes was linked to actress and model Izabella Metz. They were photographed together in June in New York City. A source told US Weekly that the duo went to a party together at The Box and then left together to go to Marquee and stayed out late partying. They were seen getting cozy in the car but were definitely trying to play it cool while out and about in the city.

By 2023, their relationship fizzled out. Neither of the two have spoken publicly about it, and it’s unclear why they broke up.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been together for well over a year, and they are not shy about flaunting their relationship. According to People, the duo met via Instagram DM, and first soft-launched their relationship on Instagram after attending a College Football National Championship Game in January of 2023.

They made their red carpet debut in April 2023 at the CMT Awards, and have pretty much been flaunting their love ever since. They’re very open about their support for one another, and the internet can’t help but be obsessed.

