Fantasy and mystery mix sublimely in The Dresden Files, the book series about a wizard private investigator in modern day Chicago. With a blend of classic hardboiled detective scenarios and fantastical magic, we see the hero Harry Dresden try to get to the root of numerous supernatural-seeming crimes. All kinds of ghastly creatures abound in the world of The Dresden Files, including werewolves and worse, so there’s plenty of high-octane action to go alongside a compelling dose of intrigue in each of the books.

Author Jim Butcher has been penning these novels (and short story collections) since the turn of the millennium, so there is plenty to get through in the series. Whether you’ve already read some of the books, or perhaps saw the Sci-Fi channel series back in 2007 and want to check out the source material, read ahead for our guide on how to read all The Dresden Files books in order.

All Dresden Files books in order

Image via Sci-Fi

1. Storm Front (2000)

There are some crimes in Chicago that simply can’t be explained. Enter Harry Dresden. The wizard detective is the only one of his kind in the entire city, so when there’s a case that seems unbelievable, he sets out to find out what happened. However, business isn’t always so lucrative, so when a black magic-related murder turns up, Harry sees dollar signs. But soon that hope of an easy windfall becomes a lot more sinister.

2. Fool Moon (2001)

Since coming up against an evil mage business has been bad for Harry Dresden. Just as he’s thinking he may have to retrain in a new career, a horribly mutilated body is found. Nearby are some strange prints, and the death occurred on a full moon. An easy solve, but a dangerous game.

3. Grave Peril (2001)

When it rains, it pours for Harry Dresden. The wizard detective suddenly finds himself being pulled all over the Windy City as angry, tormented ghosts begin exploding into people’s lives. Something links all the disturbances, and as Harry investigates he realizes he may be closer to the crime than he thought.

4. Summer Knight (2002)

Loveless and in a rut, the last thing Harry Dresden wants to do is take on an important case. But when the Winter Queen of Faeries offers him an irresistable payment if he solves a murder, he’s persuaded to work again. However, he soon begins to understand there’s a lot more riding on his detective skills than a payday.

5. Death Masks (2003)

Suddenly Chicago is awash with magical creatures, and they all seem to have one thing in common: they’re coming for Harry Dresden. Cases pile up as the enemies mount too, and to top it all off his vampiric ex is back in town. Harry needs a break, but he won’t get it.

6. Blood Rites (2004)

Harry Dresden isn’t averse to the naughtier things in life, so when he ends up on the set of an adult movie that the director believes is cursed, he isn’t too angry about it. And, it’s a favor for his half-brother Thomas anyway. However, as more of the women in the cast fall to the evil magic, he begins to think his sibling might be hiding something from him.

7. Dead Beat (2005)

The entire city is under siege from evil forces, and Harry Dresden knows the key to stopping them: locating the Word of Kemmler. The only problem is that he doesn’t really know where to find it. Or what it is. But needs must, and the city truly needs him this time.

8. Proven Guilty (2006)

Harry Dresden has never been too good with authority, but there’s a little problem with that aspect of his personality now that he is the authority. The wizard detective has found himself on the powerful White Council, so when movie monsters begin appearing in the real world, he has to put a stop to it. But it seems some powerful people don’t want him to…

9. White Night (2007)

When a rogue magical being begins murdering those who have powers but aren’t strong enough to become fully-fledged wizards, Harry Dresden is tasked with stopping the killing. However, all the evidence points to someone close to him, and he begins to wonder what he really knows about the people in his life.

Image via www.jim-butcher.com

10. Small Favor (2008)

Just as he gets to a year without any major threats to his life, a friend of Harry Dresden’s appears and calls in an old favor. He knows he has to carry out the task required of him, because the person asking him to do it is just as dangerous as the foe he’s about to try and take on.

11. Turn Coat (2009)

When a powerful wizard named Morgan is accused of a crime he says he didn’t commit, he goes on the run — but not before enlisting Harry Dresden to help to clear his name. The wizard detective now has to play a delicate game to unearth a traitor, all while avoiding suspicion himself.

12. Changes (2010)

Harry Dresden thought he was over his ex Susan, but when a powerful vampire queen contacts him and tells him a secret, he realizes that he will have to bring her back into his life. Because, as it turns out, he and Susan share much more than a history: they also have a child.

Short Story Collection: Side Jobs (2010)

This collection of short stories takes us through the Dresden Files universe, giving us insights into Harry’s history as well as adding depth to several side characters who we’ve met throughout the series so far.

13. Ghost Story (2011)

It takes a lot to keep Harry Dreden down, and as it transpires, death isn’t one of those things. Although he was killed by an anonymous murderer, his spirit is still roaming Chicago, and he’s still trying to find answers. The only problem is that he doesn’t have a body, or his magic to help. However, Harry’s always been resourceful, and there are plenty of spirits about who owe him a favor or three…

14. Cold Days (2013)

Nowadays, Harry Dresden often finds himself thinking being dead wasn’t too bad. Back then, he didn’t have to worry about the all-powerful Mab, who he now owes his allegiance — and life — too. Tasked with killing an immortal, he engages in a battle for his freedom, and his very soul.

15. Skin Game (2014)

Harry Dresden has found himself in some sticky situations before, but now he’s part of a group attempting a heist. To make matters worse, it’s no diamond or gold bar they’re stealing, but the Holy Grail itself. And the being they’re trying to rob? Hades, God of the Underworld himself. Dresden will have to use all his wit to avoid getting killed by his boss, their victim, and his heist companions too.

Short Story Collection: Brief Cases (2018)

This collection gathers together many stories that Butcher has written for horror magazines and other anthologies, and gives readers a great look at some well loved characters from the Dresden Files world, but also some others who are in the universe but not connected to Harry or Chicago.

16. Peace Talks (2020)

The magical world has had enough of the bloodshed, and various leaders decide to come together to try and put an end to all the violence. Harry Dresden is tasked with keeping things safe and civil, but with so much at stake he knows he’ll have a hard time doing either.

17. Battle Ground (2020)

There are powerful enemies, and there are powerful enemies. And, sadly for Harry Dresden, an evil like no other has declared war on Chicago, and they are showing a force nothing like what he’s seen before. Will the wizard detective be able to save not just the city, but the world from this deadly foe?