All Elon Musk baby mamas, confirmed

Elon Musk, a well-known tech figure, has at least 14 children with four different women. That is a lot of children, but it seems like the number may increase over time, since the most recent was revealed this year.

Musk’s first wife was Justine Wilson, a Canadian author. Their marriage lasted from 2000 to 2008 and produced six children. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, sadly passed away at 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2002. After Nevada’s death, they had twins, Griffin and Vivian Jenna, in 2004 through IVF, and then triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006, also through IVF. In 2022, Vivian Jenna filed documents found by People showing that she changed her name and gender legally because she didn’t want to be connected to her biological father anymore.

After his divorce from Justine, Musk married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010. Even though their relationship included two marriages and divorces (2010 to 2012 and 2013 to 2016), they had no kids together. Musk began dating Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) in 2018, and they had three kids. Their first son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in 2020, and their second child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, was born via surrogacy in 2021. A third child, son Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tao), came in 2022. The relationship has since ended, leaving Musk and Grimes in legal disputes over child custody.

In 2021, around the same time Grimes had their second child, Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. The twins, Strider and Azure, were born in November 2021. In 2024, Zilis had a third child with Musk, named Arcadia, followed in 2025 by a fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis shared both births on social media. Musk acknowledged the birth of Seldon Lycurgus with a heart emoji on X.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

In February 2025, a conservative influencer named Ashley St. Clair announced on X that her son, born in late 2024, is Musk’s child. Musk has not publicly confirmed this. St. Clair has started legal action to gain sole custody and criticized Musk for cutting child support after she filed the case. Musk claims he has given St. Clair $2.5 million and provides extra annual support but questions the paternity of the child.

Musk mentioned being open to a paternity test and stated that no court order is needed. He also claimed that a video showing St. Clair selling a Tesla was due to Musk cutting child support by 60 percent. St. Clair denied this, posting on X that Musk made the cut to exert control and punish her for “disobedience.”

Here’s the full list:

Nevada Alexander Musk , child of Justine Wilson (deceased)

, child of Justine Wilson (deceased) Vivian Jenna Musk (formerly Xavier Alexander Musk), child of Justine Wilson (legally changed name and gender)

(formerly Xavier Alexander Musk), child of Justine Wilson (legally changed name and gender) Griffin Musk , child of Justine Wilson

, child of Justine Wilson Kai Musk , child of Justine Wilson

, child of Justine Wilson Saxon Musk , child of Justine Wilson

, child of Justine Wilson Damian Musk , child of Justine Wilson

, child of Justine Wilson X Æ A-Xii Musk , child of Grimes (originally named X Æ A-12)

, child of Grimes (originally named X Æ A-12) Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (Y), child of Grimes (born via surrogacy)

(Y), child of Grimes (born via surrogacy) Techno Mechanicus Musk (Tau), child of Grimes

(Tau), child of Grimes Strider Musk , child of Shivon Zilis

, child of Shivon Zilis Azure Musk , child of Shivon Zilis

, child of Shivon Zilis Arcadia Musk , child of Shivon Zilis

, child of Shivon Zilis Seldon Lycurgus Musk , child of Shivon Zilis

, child of Shivon Zilis R.S.C., child of Ashley St. Clair (paternity unconfirmed by Musk)

There might be more in the future, based on how often Musk has kids. For now, here are those that are at least claimed to be children of Musk.

