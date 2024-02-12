All Toby Keith albums in order

The unexpected death of 62-year-old Toby Keith rocked the country world when it was announced in early Feb. 2024. The popular country star had been battling gastric cancer for several years ahead of his 2024 death, but fans still found themselves thoroughly unprepared for his loss. Keith was a legend among country music fans, one of the highest-earning country stars of the last decade, and one of the genre’s most impactful contributors.

He left behind an impressive legacy for his fans to enjoy, including a truly admirable discography. The Oklahoma native first entered the music scene in 1993 and, in the 30 years he put out music, established himself as among country’s biggest stars. His very first song was an instant hit, rocketing “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” to the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and quickly prompting interest in Keith’s certified platinum debut album, Toby Keith. It was the first of many similarly popular albums, each of which helped establish Keith as one of country’s greatest stars.

Toby Keith’s albums, in order of release

Keith launched onto the music scene in unmatched style with the release of Toby Keith, earning himself four Top 5 hits and the beginning of what would eventually become a massive fanbase. His second album, released just a year later, was just as popular — Boomtown was also certified platinum, and likewise produced several chart-topping tracks.

That was a common thread across Keith’s career. In total, the 62-year-old put out 28 albums over his career, comprised of 19 studio albums, seven compilation albums, and two Christmas albums, and that’s on top of his lineup of chart-topping singles. His albums have been certified platinum more than a dozen times over the years, he’s won nearly 20 awards, and was one of the wealthiest country stars of all time.

His mark on country music is permanent, and made all the more so by the lineup of albums he leaves behind for fans to enjoy. Here’s how to enjoy each and every one of his studio albums, compilation albums, and Christmas albums in order of release.

Toby Keith (1993)

Boomtown (1994)

Christmas to Christmas (1995)

Blue Moon (1996)

Dream Walkin’ (1997)

Greatest Hits Volume One (1998)

How Do You Like Me Now?! (1999)

Pull My Chain (2001)

Unleashed (2002)

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection (2003)

Shock’n Y’all (2003)

Greatest Hits 2 (2004)

Honkytonk University (2005)

White Trash with Money (2006)

Big Dog Daddy (2007)

A Classic Christmas (2007)

35 Biggest Hits (2008)

That Don’t Make Me a Bad Guy (2008)

American Ride (2009)

Bullets in the Gun (2010)

Clancy’s Tavern (2011)

Hope on the Rocks (2012)

Drinks After Work (2013)

35 MPH Town (2015)

The Bus Songs (2017)

Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years (2019)

Peso in My Pocket (2021)

100% Songwriter (2023)

There may never be another star like Toby Keith and there’s no better way to pay tribute to him than to enjoy his vast and impressive body work. RIP to a real one.