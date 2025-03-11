‘Am I a bad person?’: ‘Ghost Adventures’ star blindsided by wife’s alleged murder-for-hire plot

If you needed any further proof you should not trust social media, just look at Victoria Goodwin’s Instagram page. The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin regularly posted loved-up photos with her hubby all while allegedly concocting to have him killed. No wonder he was left feeling “blindsided.”

Recommended Videos

The quote comes from sources speaking to TMZ, who say Goodwin “thought he was in a happy marriage.” Anyone scrolling through Victoria’s page would think the same. A month ago, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with a mini golf date. Now, the wife has been arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder.

According to the outlet, Victoria was allegedly in contact with an inmate from a Florida prison back in October, who, in turn, was in contact with a hitman, ordered to end Aaron’s life. The plot was only uncovered because the inmate’s phone was confiscated by correction officers as contraband. It contained numerous damning text exchanges with Victoria, including one where she wondered, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Authorities revealed that the woman provided the inmate with her husband’s location in California, where he was filming the Discovery Plus ghost-hunting show, and discussed a $2 500 upfront payment. However, she had set aside as much as $11 500 for the hit. One message from the man’s phone to the supposed hitman read, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

Though Victoria appears completely enamored with Aaron on socials (their most recent snap posted less than a month ago, on Feb. 27, where the two can be seen cuddling on the couch with their dog) she told police she was “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.” The woman denies ever wanting to kill him and says she doesn’t remember sending the messages, but admits they were having marital problems. They were married in August 2022 in a ceremony at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland after a two and a half years-long engagement.

Victoria was a college athlete and is still a fitness enthusiast, posting regularly about her visits to the gym. However, her life was turned upside down when in 2016 she stopped being able to hold down her food. She was eventually diagnosed with achalasia, an esophageal disorder that keeps food from reaching the stomach. She has spoken often, including in a podcast episode back in December, about how her journey to receive an accurate diagnosis triggered post-traumatic stress disorder. TMZ indicates that Victoria is being held on $100,000 bail and is currently in police custody.

Messages of support have been pouring in for Aaron, who has built quite the fan base after 17 years and 274 episodes of Ghost Adventures. “So glad you’re ok. What an awful thing for your wife to do. I’m so sorry,” said one fan on Instagram. “I’m so sorry about everything happening, no one deserves that. I’m glad you’re safe though,” added another. Aaron’s loyal scene partner, Zak Bagans, also expressed his love and support, telling TMZ, “It’s an emotional time.”

Let us refer back to one of Victoria’s early Instagram posts, too, where she quoted Edgar Allan Poe. “Believe nothing you hear, and only one half of what you see.” Ominous, but very accurate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy