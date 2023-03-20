Amanda Bynes’ fans positive she’ll pull through alleged psychotic break

Amanda Bynes‘ fans are pouring out support for the actress after she allegedly flagged down a motorist while naked and called 911, claiming she’d just had a psychotic break. Authorities responded and placed the fallen actress on a psychiatric hold.

Bynes was somewhere in downtown Los Angeles without clothes on early Sunday morning, per TMZ, and she was taken to a police station before being placed on the hold. Bynes was reportedly unharmed.

The news reverberated quickly online, with fans praying and expressing condolences for the former star, who’s seen a large fall from grace as she’s had a string of mental health issues over the years.

we love amanda bynes. and she’s gonna pull thru. ♥️ https://t.co/bqlxySg0Me — HELLOTEFI 🕊 (@hellotefi) March 20, 2023

Some people pointed out it’s a good sign she asked for help for herself.

The fact that Amanda Bynes flagged a car down, told them she was having a psychotic episode and called 911 herself actually gives me a lot of hope for her well-being.

That's a huge deal. When she's ready, I hope she can be proud of herself for that. — Bassey Ikpi (@Basseyworld) March 20, 2023

One thing’s for sure: A lot of people really love her.

Amanda Bynes should have been our generations Jennifer Aniston but Nickelodeon ruined her instead. — Allegedly Bravo (@AllegedlyBravo) March 17, 2023

There’s a lot of compassion out there for what she’s going through.

I don't know the specifics of how Hollywood shattered her psyche, but I know that's what happened.



Being a famous/talented young woman in the entertainment business in the late 90s/early 00s must have been absolute HELL.



Wishing Amanda Bynes nothing but peace and healing. https://t.co/HLcT0x59Ut — Jimmy Cuff It (@BostonJerry) March 20, 2023

Everyone’s pretty sad because she was one of those really special talents that just kind of faded away.

Amanda Bynes deserved so much more than what the pressures and machinations of childhood stardom have done to her. She’s so goddamn talented and wonderful it just breaks my heart 😭 — Nicky 🌈 🔜 Wreckno 🦋 (@babynick95) March 20, 2023

She was incredibly funny as well.

continuing to think about how Amanda Bynes was the teenage Carol Burnett and one of the greatest to ever do it, had a huge hand in shaping the humor of generations to come & was the impetus for the comedic tween media renaissance 🙏🏽 https://t.co/SyXa8GNkTQ — xandra (@xandrasparty) March 20, 2023

Bynes’ troubles have been fairly well documented over the years. She quit acting in 2010 after a string of successful movies and TV shows. She wrote at the time that “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem. If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first,” per Page Six.

She told Paper Magazine that she saw herself in the movie Easy A and decided it was time for a change.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in Easy A, and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

Things didn’t get much better from there. She was arrested for a DUI in 2012 and convicted of reckless driving in 2014. She was also charged with two hit-and-runs around the same time. She got another DUI in 2014 and was placed on a psychiatric hold later that year.

She eventually revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorder. She was placed in a conservatorship, but it was terminated last year. A psychiatric hold can last up to 72 hours but can be extended if necessary. We’ll keep you posted on this one as it unfolds.