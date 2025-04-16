Amanda Bynes is now on Only Fans, but not how you’d think

Amanda Bynes, who became famous as a kid for her roles in The Amanda Show and Hairspray, has signed up for OnlyFans, which has gotten a lot of attention from the media. However, her use of the platform is very different from what most people expect from OnlyFans, which is known for adult content.

Bynes has made it clear that she won’t be posting anything sexual. Instead, she’ll only use the platform to directly message her fans. She announced this on her Instagram stories, showing that she has a different plan for engaging with fans than most people using OnlyFans, per USA Today. According to People, she’s charging $50 a month for subscriptions, which suggests she’s more interested in personal conversations than posting explicit content.

Bynes’ choice to join OnlyFans comes after years of personal struggles. She has faced mental health issues, including addiction and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. These challenges led to a lot of public attention, with legal problems and multiple stays in mental health facilities between 2013 and 2023.

Her mother had legal control over her life for a long time due to a conservatorship, which only ended in 2022. Since the conservatorship ended, people have become more interested in her life again, and she’s slowly been returning to the public eye. This renewed interest is clear from how much the media has talked about her OnlyFans announcement.

Many have pointed out how different her goals are from what OnlyFans is usually known for. The platform was originally meant for all kinds of creators to make money, but it’s mostly associated with adult content now. While some celebrities have used it for that, Bynes is taking a completely different approach. By focusing on direct messages with fans, she wants a closer, more personal connection with her audience, which might be harder to achieve on regular social media.

Outside of OnlyFans, Bynes is also working on other projects. She recently teamed up with fashion designer Austin Babbitt to create a clothing line featuring her own artwork, showing that she’s exploring new ways to express herself and stay active in her career. This, along with her OnlyFans move, suggests she’s trying to take charge of her public image and career after years of struggles.

Money is another important factor in her decision to join OnlyFans. While it’s unclear exactly how much she could earn, the $50 monthly fee could bring in a good amount of income. This financial freedom could be a big help in keeping her life stable and supporting her recovery. The platform lets her make money while staying true to her own boundaries, avoiding content that might bring back past struggles.

