Amanda Seyfried revived those rumors of Sabrina Carpenter appearing in ‘Mamma Mia 3’ and fans ‘need this so bad’

It’s a scary time in general, but there’s finally some good news on the horizon, and it comes courtesy of Amanda Seyfried and Sabrina Carpenter. Because, who else? For all those wondering what connects those two undeniable icons, well, it might just be Mamma Mia 3. While not officially confirmed, various castmates of the beloved musical franchise have let slip that a threequel is very much in the works, with both Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep revealing details about the third film’s plot and the trajectory of its characters.

For her part, Baranski, who portrays Tanya, said last August that she’d met with producer Judy Craymer, who is “planning Mamma Mia 3” and who provided the “narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen.”

Streep, meanwhile, said last May that a meeting about her potential return to the series was “imminent.” But what is Mamma Mia without Sophie? Well, Seyfried is thankfully on board for the prospective threequel, too, and even went as far as reviving a long-running rumor that Carpenter will portray her daughter. Appearing recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress said she was “putting it out there” that Carpenter would appear in Mamma Mia 3, hopefully adding “it’s going to happen.”

Seyfried also addressed how the rumor even began circling, since it was her fan-casting that first brought Carpenter’s name into the equation. “Somebody said [Carpenter] was a fan of the musical,” the Mean Girls star said. “They fed it to me, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.’” The actress seems to be referring to an interview with ABC News last year, in which she expressed interest in the pop star playing her daughter.

“If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen,” she said at the time. Whatever the case may be, Seyfried reiterated to Fallon that she’s a “big fan” of the “Espresso” singer.

While at this point it remains an unconfirmed case of wishful thinking, Carpenter’s involvement in Mamma Mia 3 would see her join a lineage of truly unforgettable blondes. In the Mamma Mia-verse, Seyfriend’s Sophie is the daughter of Donna (played by Streep), and the granddaughter of Ruby, who was portrayed in the sequel by a blonde-wigged Cher. I don’t know about you, but Carpenter sure seems like a natural entry into that extremely chic and vocally talented bloodline, and fans seem to agree.

“I need this so bad,” one user wrote on X, with another adding that they will “be so upset” if Carpenter does not appear in the threequel. “That would be iconic,” a third user quipped. In any case, it might be some time before we know for sure whether the pop star will appear in Mamma Mia 3, since its existence hasn’t even been officially confirmed by Universal Pictures.

It’s not the first time Carpenter’s name has circled around in-development movie projects. Last year, amid the never-ending chatter about a live-action remake of Tangled, legions of fans put forth Carpenter as their choice for the long-haired princess, alongside equally popular picks like Florence Pugh, Mandy Moore, and, coincidentally enough, Seyfried.

Baranski, Streep, and Seyfried are so far the only cast members to have publicly discussed Mamma Mia 3, and while we can’t confirm anything with 100% certainty, Craymer did say last year that she “know[s] there’s a trilogy there.” Hopefully, that trilogy will include Miss Carpenter.

