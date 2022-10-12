‘American Idol’ runner up Willie Spence dies at 23

The second-place finisher in last year’s American Idol singing competition, Willie Spence, has died after a car accident in Tennessee.

Spence was 23 and passed away on Tuesday, according to TMZ. A member of Spence’s family told TMZ that at some point during the day he had a flat tire, but got it fixed. He was driving from Atlanta to his home in Tennessee and crashed into a parked semi.

Spence posted a video of himself singing from his car just a few hours before the deadly crash. According to a crash report obtained by local station WFXL said that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee around 4pm in the town of Jasper.

Authorities responded to the scene and transported Spence to the nearest hospital. He succumbed to his injuries there. Spence finished behind Chayce Beckham in the famous singing competition and stunned the judges with his rendition of “Diamonds,” a Rihanna song, in his audition.

“I do this for me, but not only for me,” he said during his audition. “I do this for my family. They’ve always supported me, they’ve been there from the very beginning.”

Judge Lionel Richie called him an “undeniable star” and “unbelievable.” Luke Bryan, a country singer and judge, said Spence was a “special human being.” Judge Katy Perry said he had the kind of voice that “stops people in their tracks.”

When asked by Perry what he wanted in five years, Spence talked about his ambition.

“I just want my voice to reach the world, and just share my gift. Hopefully winning a Grammy one day, that’s where I see myself in five years. It’s gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it.”

He continued to impress during his run on the show, especially when he performed the song “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion with American Idol alum Katharine McPhee. Bryan told the young singer that he could “do no wrong in my eyes.”

“Part of being a star is making people fall in love with you and, man, I am in love with you,” Bryan said. “And I am in love with the way you go about being on stage, and the way you go about singing and the place it comes from. It’s amazing.”

McPhee shared a tribute on her Instagram page.

“I received very tragic news tonight,” McPhee said along with broken heart emojis. “Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

Instagram

She also left a comment on one of his posts: “Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I’m so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute Angel. I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul. For now I’m [broken heart emoji].”

The official American Idol Twitter account said “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

Former host Ryan Seacrest tweeted “Everybody on and off set loved him. @Williespence you’ll be deeply missed [broken heart emoji].”