Amy Schumer says she received death threats after the Oscars

Comedian and Oscar host Amy Schumer said that during the event one of her jokes, in particular, earned her death threats and a visit from the secret service.

The Trainwreck star appeared on the Howard Stern Show and revealed that even though she did a bit that was “orchestrated beforehand,” it still got a dangerous response.

“I did a bit with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. That was completely orchestrated beforehand. The joke was that I was pretending I thought she was a seat filler. And we all worked that out together. I got death threats…the secret service reached out to me.”

Stern said he didn’t quite understand exactly why she was getting death threats. Schumer said: “They were like, ‘Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?’”

She went on to say that both the secret service and the LAPD reached out to her because the threats on her life were “that serious.” She added that she made sure to clear the jokes beforehand because she’s been “burned” before.

“To be honest. I actually did reach out to people I was going to joke about before to make sure it was ok with them because I’ve been burned too many times. I didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad.”

She revealed that both Plemons and Dunst tried to stop some of the backlash against Schumer. “(Kirsten) was really nice. She and Jesse are the coolest. She even posted like, ‘Hey, I knew about that bit,’ like because she knew I was getting death threats,” Schumer added.

Apparently, Schumer also had jokes that were much worse, calling them “evil, horrible roast jokes that I can’t help (are) in my mind.” She reportedly had jokes about Alec Baldwin, James Franco and Joe Rogan, which she eventually told later in a Las Vegas standup gig.