Amy Schumer says the next season of her show will finally get her canceled forever

Amy Schumer is tired of not being cancelled, or at least that’s what she’s telling everyone to promote the fact that her Peabody-award winning show Inside Amy Schumer is coming back to streaming service Paramount Plus.

Schumer took to Twitter to announce that the show, which ran on the now-defunct network Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016, will be making a triumphant return to television so Schumer can “burn any remaining bridges.”

Brand New episodes of Inside Amy Schumer stream exclusively on @ParamountPlus starting October 20th!#insideamyschumer pic.twitter.com/jdg2px6Hew — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 20, 2022

She also said the show was “better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3. But Close.” And it’ll be airing on “the hottest piece of *ss,” which is what the comedian calls Paramount Plus.

“So, sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back. You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled.”

She ended the message by saying the Queen would have wanted you to watch the show and calling herself the “Duchess of Long Island.”

The promo for the new season features Schumer in a ball pit, which is a pretty easy metaphor but still on-brand. In addition to the prestigious Peabody, the show also was nominated for eight Emmys. It won two.

While a return to the show isn’t neccesarily expected, it’s definitely unexpected. Back in 2016, Viacom music and entertainment group president Doug Herzog said that the show probably wouldn’t make it past a fifth season.

“I think Amy’s immediately viable movie career is something that she’s going to be pretty focused on going forward,” he said. “She’s got a lot on her plate right now.”

Schumer’s other TV project is Life & Beth, a semi-autobiographical dramedy on Hulu starring Michael Cera as her husband. That show will also be coming back for a second season, Schumer revealed on The Howard Stern Show.

Season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer will premiere on Oct. 20.