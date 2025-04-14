Forgot password
Meghan Markle, King Charles
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Celebrities
News

‘An insecure, calculated gesture’: Meghan Markle reaches out to King Charles, but royal experts doubt her sincerity

Meghan Markle sent a gift to Charles, but was it all just a ploy to promote her brand?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Apr 14, 2025 10:54 am

Meghan Markle is trying her best to mend the royal rift, (a fruitless task at this point) but her recent gesture of goodwill toward King Charles has been met with skepticism by royal commentators. 

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a curated gift box from her “As Ever” lifestyle brand, to the king which included artisanal items like jam, honey, and crêpe mix, oh and a lovely handwritten note according to well placed sources. “Tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through,” Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News.

Pretty sweet right?

How thoughtful. It’s not just sweet in a literal sense, but sweet as in nice too. Who wouldn’t be won over by some homemade jam and honey? Well, not Charles’ courtiers according to royal expert Hilary Fordwich as she claims they would see Meghan’s gift as “an insecure, calculated gesture” rather than a genuine attempt to reconnect.

“Even if the king, who is susceptible to sentimental leanings and does wish reconciliation with his son, were to accept such a gift, he is surrounded by courtiers who would recognize it as an insecure, calculated gesture by Meghan Markle.”

While on the surface, this act may appear to be an attempt at reconciliation, it seems there are concerns over whether Meghan’s true intentions lie elsewhere. The gift arrives amid continued tensions between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, particularly following reports that Harry’s recent UK visit did not include a meeting with the King. All things considered, Meghan’s outreach to Charles stands out, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Is this all a publicity stunt?

Meghan has been pushing her “As Ever” brand pretty hard lately, even using her kids to promote it. Could this move be part of a broader strategy to keep the brand in the public eye? The gift could double as a publicity stunt, subtly promoting her latest venture while cloaked in the appearance of goodwill. 

Whether it was a genuine outreach or a clever PR tactic remains up for debate, but one thing is clear: in the complex world of royal dynamics, every move is scrutinized — and often, seen through a lens of suspicion — especially if you’re a Sussex. For Meghan, there may have been no ulterior motive, simply a desire to rebuild fractured royal ties, but for her detractors, it’s just another example of what they see as calculated image management.

