Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend Alyssa Miller denies breakup rumors

Sorry would-be Andrew Garfield dates, his current girlfriend, model Alyssa Miller, took to Instagram yesterday to deny breakup reports following her apparent absence from the Oscars.

Miller posted an adorable photo from the 2022 SAG Awards which is where the couple made their public red carpet debut and captioned it: “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo Lol love you AG 🦋 .”

Fans and friends alike showed their support in the comments. Jenn Barthole, editor at large at Ebony Magazine, posted smiling heart-eyed emojis, while others like Instagram user lamiradadelgato expressed their disappointment asking: “Sister, I’m confused, this mean I don’t have a chance?”

Miller’s post was a response to a report by The Sun three days ago that claimed the couple had broken up. The Sun reported that a source told them: “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

Entertainment Tonight also reported the false breakup story with a source claiming hectic work schedules were to blame for the split.

The public first noticed the couple in Nov. 2021 on a romantic stroll on the streets of New York City holding hands. Garfield previously dated Emma Stone, his Spider-Man co-star. Miller was once married to Tame Impala musician Cam Avery and has been linked to actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Garfield has not comment on the rumors.