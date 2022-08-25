Andrew Tate has final charitable message for Instagram

Following his recent ban from multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, Andrew Tate has announced that he will donate over a million dollars to charity but with one special request of Instagram.

Tate, whose controversial views ultimately led to his social media ban, explained at one point during his farewell message that he had made a post on Instagram in which he stated that he would donate to a charity based on the number of likes the post received.

Although he didn’t specify the exact charity, he stated, “I’m going to donate money to a female charity that supports women against domestic violence and I’m also gonna donate money to a charity that supports men’s mental health.”

Since he’s been banned, he obviously is no longer certain what that number is.

Tate explained, “I promised a dollar to each charity for every like. At the time of my banning I had something like 550,000, I believe. If I hear from Instagram, what I would like them to do is clarify the final likes amount on that post.”

Additionally, Tate stated that he is trying to prove to Instagram that he did not violate any policy as he explained he mostly posts poetry on their platform. Although it seems he’s holding out hope that they will reconsider the decision to ban him, he also understands it may not happen.

In case it doesn’t he suggested, “I would like Instagram to confirm the final likes on that picture so that I can donate the 1.2 or 1.3 million dollars and I would even be happy for Instagram to select the two charities and confirm and verify my donation.”

The former kickboxer also made it a point to say that he’s a man of his word and that, just because he is banned from the platform, where his charitable post originated, doesn’t mean he will not keep his word.

Being the controversial figure he has become, Tate expressed some frustration that such posts of his are always being looked over. He further expressed that if people who seek to ban him because of what he believes are misperceived misogynistic views then if they really cared about women they would promote such a post that helps raise money or other such positive messages he has spread. He ultimately summed this up by saying, “When I posted that, the media ignored it.”

Tate’s lengthy farewell was mostly filled with respectful messages, though he did express his disappointment in those celebrating his ban.

His last message to Instagram in his farewell video is, “By Instagram allowing the hate mob to be successful, it inspires further hate mobs.”