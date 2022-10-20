Andy Dick arrested … again

Andy Dick finds himself in jail again, though this time it’s not tied to any crime of sexual battery, which landed him in jail earlier this year.

The comedian has been through many troubles in recent years, being charged with numerous sex-related crimes, including most recently the felony sexual battery charge he faced from a man who alleged that Dick groped him while he slept. Following that arrest, he was released a few days later.

He was also arrested for assault on his boyfriend last November, two years after allegedly groping a driver of a car service he was using. He had also been charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly molesting a woman.

The sad story continues.

His fiancée left him last year after he kept getting into trouble. The only surprise of this tale is that his most recent arrest has nothing at all to do with sexual battery.

TMZ found out today that Andy Dick was actually arrested last week for stealing power tools. Dick was apparently caught stealing them at a home that was under construction, but despite this, his lawyer claims, “We’re confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward.”

The homeowner claims he has no idea who Andy Dick is, that he did not have permission to be on the property and, most certainly, did not have permission to take anything.

As of now, Andy Dick is still sitting in jail for first-degree residential burglary. His bail was set at $50,000.

He has pleaded not guilty.