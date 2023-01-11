Angela Bassett shares touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman during Golden Globes speech

Angela Bassett is now a 2023 Golden Globes winner for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and during her moving speech, she brought viewers to tears with a tribute to our fallen hero and beloved Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a private but valiant cancer battle, and those closest to him are keeping his light with them, honoring his memory at every turn.

As Bassett took the stage to thank those who supported her, she took a moment to speak about Boseman, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman, and we have joy in knowing that with his historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to.”

Angela Bassett pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hoV7TDIWry — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, those who worked on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever said they felt Boseman’s spirit throughout the filming process, coming together again and working to heal together after his loss. It was a bittersweet journey to pick up a story centered around the actor, not just on screen — but behind the scenes as well. The cast of Black Panther stood together as a family, and the loss of their loved one was palpable for those who became fast fans of Wakanda.

Boseman gave off light, that’s something that no one could ever disagree with, and that light continues to exist in this world because of those who loved him most. Bassett’s tribute to him during her acceptance speech was a beautiful reminder that we’re never really gone from the lives we touched. May Boseman’s legacy continue to be one of compassion for others and love.