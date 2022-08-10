Angela Yee says The Breakfast Club ‘as you know it’ is officially over

Radio host Angela Yee has shocked fans with a social media post claiming that the iconic radio show The Breakfast Club which she features in “is officially over”.

The Breakfast Club has been one of the longest-standing hip-hop radio shows and has hosted a ton of massive guests from stars like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar, all the way to former United States President Barack Obama, and more.

Hosting The Breakfast Club alongside Yee were Charlemagne Tha God and DJ Envy. The Power 105.1 FM radio show has been running since 2010 and is one of the most popular in the space.

Sharing the news on social media, Yee is yet to provide any context or follow-up regarding what her statement means.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

While the statement does seem definitive, there are still many different answers to what it means for the future of the show. As she mentions that the show is officially over as fans know it, perhaps it could mean that the trio will no longer be hosting together.

Some fans on social media have assumed the worst that the show is coming to an end, but as of right now no official word has been shared to support this theory.

Just before tweeting this news about The Breakfast Club Yee also shared on social media a post saying “GOD is Good!” though it is unclear if the two posts are connected.

Neither Charlamagne nor DJ Envy has posted anything related to Yee’s post as of yet.