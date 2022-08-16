New details emerge about the alleged plane altercation that led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from Brad Pitt

The world was shocked when it was reported in September of 2016 that seemingly perfect A-list couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were divorcing after two years of marriage and over a decade together. Soon after, details began to emerge about an incident on a private plane that led to the split, in which Pitt allegedly became drunk and abusive to Jolie and their children.

And now, nearly six years later, we’re finally learning more about what went down on that flight, thanks to a lawsuit Jolie has filed against the FBI in regards to their investigation into the incident.

The lawsuit was first reported by Politico back in April when the “Jane Doe” named in the lawsuit, which was filed under the Freedom of Information Act, was heavily speculated to have been Jolie due to the nature of the incident. At the time, the plaintiff was said to have been seeking classified information about a domestic violence incident involving her then-husband while traveling aboard a private plane several years prior, involving “her minor children as both victims and witnesses.”

This week, it was reported by Puck that Jolie is indeed the mystery woman anonymously named in the lawsuit, and that the agency may have been considering charging Pitt with a crime — but ultimately decided not to press charges. Jolie’s complaint, which was amended as of Aug 9, seeks to uncover documents containing unredacted records and corroborating evidence, which are still in the possession of the FBI.

Though we still don’t know exactly what went down on that flight, new details seem to corroborate initial reports about Pitt and his behavior.

“Jolie told the special agent that Pitt was drinking and had taken her to the back of the plane, according to the agent’s notes at the time. He allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her and yelled things like, ‘You’re fucking up this family.’ Later, during this same flight, another physical altercation allegedly took place, and Jolie said she sustained injuries; she gave the agent a photo of her elbow in an attempt to corroborate this. At another point, Jolie says Pitt poured beer on her. (Pitt’s camp has denied any wrongdoing.)”

As far as what, exactly, Jolie is planning to do with the information is unclear, but it likely involves the bitter, ongoing custody dispute between her and Pitt over their four minor children. (Maddox is now 21, while Pax is 18).

Pitt has not been seen in public with his biological or adopted children since he and Jolie separated, and it does not seem like that is going to change anytime soon, based on these reports.